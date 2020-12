INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Many of us practice an optimum healthy lifestyle and are continually striving to be healthy, but we often neglect our spiritual health. Finding your sense of ‘self’ is vital to find contentment and inner peace in life.

Take Mindful Walks

Physical activity, in general, has been linked to a positive impact on mental health. However, unlike traditional rigorous exercises, walking allows you to take in your surroundings. Being aware of your environment will enable you to practice mindfulness. This form of deliberate walking is known as mindful walking. It is a form of meditation that makes you calm, collected and reduces worries.

Meditation and Yoga

There is a reason you will find countless resources talking about the benefits of meditation and yoga because they work! Considered the fastest way to practice spirituality, meditation is free and can be done in as little as a minute.

On the other hand, yoga combines physical exercise and breathing control to connect deep into your emotions and body and has become an increasingly popular at-home method to stay physically and mentally fit.

Find a Mentor

A mentor can be an anchor and a guide that can answer or help you through your own life experiences. Often connecting to the spiritual realm through a psychic or a medium can help with any aspect of life. They can help you find your path, the answers you seek, and give solutions for your troubles.

https://mediumfinder.com/

to find a reliable psychic for your needs.

Unplug From Technology and Connect With Nature

Technology has been at the forefront of human advancement, but it isn’t without its vices. From the obsession with social media to the draining and sometimes dangerous trends, technology has had a detrimental effect on many users’ mental health.

Consider a digital detox where you detach from your devices and instead consider wellness excursions. Nature has a healing effect on both the mind and the soul. Use this downtime to go on walks, visit the beach, or just stroll the nearby park.

Practice the Art of Forgiveness

Sometimes the discomfort that plagues the soul comes from deep-rooted resentment and anger over actions that have hurt you in the past. These pent up emotions eat away at your core, damaging you spiritually, mentally, and physically.

One of the hardest things is to let go, but you will realize how draining the experience was when lifted of that burden. Try to practice forgiveness and gratitude to lighten your heart. Every day, try to write something good about yourself or something that you are thankful for. Be kind to yourself by letting go and forgive to break the shackles weighing down your soul.

Self-Reflect

An integral aspect of spiritual healing is self-reflection, and journaling is a great way to accomplish this. Negative emotions can accumulate and fester. Writing down your thoughts will help you get your feelings and thoughts in order. Incorporate journaling as a part of daily life, experiment around to see which journaling method suits you best.

Discover Different Religions

Though this is not for everyone, there is no harm in trying out all options. There is a reason Buddhist monks are so intuned with their spiritual self. But finding your spiritual path shouldn’t be limited to a single religion. If you find solace from different aspects of multiple religions, that is entirely up to you. Remember, every individual’s spiritual journey is unique.

Connect with a Community

Humans are social beings; connecting with people is fundamental for your mental and spiritual health. Volunteer in your local community, meet new people, exchange stories, laughter to boost your spirits. It can be difficult initially, especially for introverts, but the efforts will be worth the experience.

Develop Rituals

It is challenging to take care of your spiritual well being if your physical body is unwell. By listening to your body, you can better focus on your spirit. Self-care shouldn’t be limited to just basic needs, go all out, show your body all the care it deserves. This will help strengthen your spiritual foundation, as well.

Another way to incorporate spirituality into your self-care routine is through practicing rituals. Create a spiritual space dedicated to performing your rituals. It can be anything from reading religious texts to meditating.

Conclusion

Your spiritual awakening doesn’t have any time limit; your journey is your own. What works for others may not work for you, so feel free to experiment and take your time to find what suits you best.

The journey to self-discovery and finding inner peace is lifelong so keep these practices as part of your life. Your spiritual journey may have its ups and downs but is sure to impact your life positively.

