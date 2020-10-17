INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel. How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College football game

Who’s Playing

Boston College @ No. 19 Virginia Tech

Current Records: Boston College 3-1; Virginia Tech 2-1

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Eagles and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. BC should still be riding high after a win, while Virginia Tech will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but BC ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 31-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. WR Zay Flowers had a stellar game for BC as he caught six passes for three TDs and 162 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Phil Jurkovec’s 77-yard TD bomb to Flowers in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, falling 56-45. Virginia Tech’s defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Khalil Herbert, who rushed for two TDs and 138 yards on 18 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Herbert’s 52-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The Eagles are now 3-1 while the Hokies sit at 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: BC comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most sacks in the nation at 11. But Virginia Tech is even better: they enter the contest with 13 sacks, good for third best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don’t be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field — Blacksburg,, Virginia

TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $79.00

Series History

Virginia Tech have won three out of their last five games against Boston College.

Aug 31, 2019 – Boston College 35 vs. Virginia Tech 28

Nov 03, 2018 – Boston College 31 vs. Virginia Tech 21

Oct 07, 2017 – Virginia Tech 23 vs. Boston College 10

Sep 17, 2016 – Virginia Tech 49 vs. Boston College 0

Oct 31, 2015 – Virginia Tech 26 vs. Boston College 10

