Boxing: Three Bouts Fans Would Love To See!

There have already been some blockbuster fights in 2020 in boxing and many more are scheduled to take place later in the year. Here is a look at three bouts that boxing fans are hoping will materialise in the near future in the sport.

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

Between them, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua hold all four major belts in the heavyweight division. The two British boxers have been linked with a fight against each other for a number of years, but there is now extra incentive to make this bout happen.

Fury produced a brilliant performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in Vegas back in February. That victory ensured Fury picked up the WBC title and became a world champion for the second time in his career.

Joshua has not fought since he won his three world crowns back against Andy Ruiz Jr, avenging his defeat to the American.

Bookmakers have already opened betting on this mouth-watering clash between the two British boxers. Fury is the 1/2 favourite in the latest betting odds for the fight, with Joshua available at 6/4 to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Jermall Charlo v Demetrius Andrade

Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade are both unbeaten in their professional careers. Charlo holds the WBC title in the middleweight division, while Andrade is the WBO’s champion. The promoters of the two boxers were involved in discussions last November over a possible clash in a unification contest but nothing was able to be agreed.

Up until now, Charlo has not faced anybody of note so a fight against Andrade would be his opportunity to prove to the world how good he is. Andrade won his world title against Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018. Since then he has made three successful defences of his belt.

At the moment, it seems the two parties are a long way off a deal, but hopefully for the sake of boxing fans, something will be agreed later in 2020.

Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr’s boxing career was put on hold at the back end of last year as he suffered a car accident in October. The American is thought to be making good progress in his rehabilitation, with September his target to return to the ring.

Spencer Jr added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF crown when he defeated Shaun Porter in California back in September. The two Americans are considered to be amongst the top 10 pound-for-pound list in the sport. Crawford is argued by many boxing fans to be a top three candidate on that standing.

With Manny Pacquiao and Danny Garcia also around that weight, the welterweight division is one of the most competitive in boxing right now. Spence Jr and Crawford, however, both remain unbeaten and have the opportunity to cement their position as the number one welterweight in the world with a victory in this super showdown.

Let’s hope all three of the above fights are on the boxing calendar in 2020 or 2021 as they all have the potential to be classics in the sport.