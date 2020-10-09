Home>Soccer>Brazil vs Bolivia Live Streaming Reddit Free: Watch CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying Soccer
09 Oct 2020
Watch Brazil vs Bolivia: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds. The reigning Copa America champions are expected to roll in their opening South American qualifier match.

World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL rolls into Friday with the continent’s top team, Brazil, taking on heavy underdog Bolivia in Sao Paulo. It’s the first round of action after teams like Argentina and Uruguay won their openers on Thursday. Brazil are expected to quality for the 2022 World Cup without much trouble during this cycle, while Bolivia haven’t been to a World Cup since 1994.


Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 9 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Neo Química Arena — São Paulo, Brazil
TV: None | Live stream: Fanatiz USA (pay-per-view)

Storylines

Brazil: All eyes will be on whether Neymar plays as he’s been dealing with some back issues, but let’s be honest here — without him, Brazil should still roll. In their last meeting at the Copa America, Brazil won 3-0 in a game that was scoreless at the break. Expect them to dominate the ball, have a lot of chances early and to have this one over by the hour mark.

Bolivia: Keep an eye on midfielder Antonio Bustamante. The Club Blooming midfielder is an interesting and talented player with strong ties to the United States. He was actually born in Virginia, played college soccer at William & Mary and was with D.C. United on a homegrown contract. He played for the MLS club in the U.S. Open Cup, was loaned to Loudoun United and then joined the Bolivian first division. He’s previously played for the Bolivia U-23 team.
Neymar is rested but Brazil dominate with Richarlison and Everton Cebolinha scoring. Pick: Brazil 4, Bolivia 0

