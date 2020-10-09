INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Louisville vs Georgia Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time. A pair of second-year coaches attempting to hit the .500 mark on the season will meet Friday night with Louisville visiting Georgia Tech in a battle of teams that have started 1-2 so far in 2020.

Who’s Playing

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Louisville 1-2; Georgia Tech 1-2

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. U of L is on the road again Friday and plays against Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Cardinals won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

U of L was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 23-20 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. A silver lining for U of L was the play of RB Javian Hawkins, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown — a 75-yard rush in the first quarter — was one of the highlights of the contest. Louisville vs Georgia Tech

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Georgia Tech two weeks ago, but luck did not. They took a hard 37-20 fall against the Syracuse Orange. One thing holding the Yellow Jackets back was the mediocre play of QB Jeff Sims, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions with only 174 yards passing.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals come into the matchup boasting the 13th most passing touchdowns in the nation at seven. Georgia Tech has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 221 rushing yards per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 9 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium — Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch Here

Scott Satterfield's Cardinals entered the season with plenty of hype after leading one of the best single-year turnarounds in the country, finishing in solo second place in the ACC Atlantic Division behind Clemson with an 8-5 overall record. With three key pieces of a prolific offense back — quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell — the conversation going into 2020 included Louisville as a conference-championship contender. No one was suggesting that the gap with Clemson had been closed in just one season, but in this 10-game, one-division ACC format in place for 2020, it was definitely considered a possibility that the Cardinals could finish in one of the top two spots in the standings.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, started the season as the No. 15 team in the media's preseason poll. Plenty was written about Geoff Collins and the work he was doing to rebrand the program on and off the field after more than a decade of commitment to the triple-option. Collins has an electric presence and the challenge is interesting enough to warrant the attention, but when it came time to make some predictions, the media didn't back up those words with confidence in their 2020 outlook.

After nearly a month of play, these two teams are meeting somewhere in the middle. Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in ACC play following losses to Miami and Pitt with an uphill climb to even sniff conference-title contention. Georgia Tech made its statement that it would be no doormat in the ACC in 2020 with a season-opening win at Florida State. Both teams had extra time to prepare for the game with last week off, so Friday night marks an undeniable pivot point in the season for both of these second-year coaches.

Storylines

Louisville: Malik Cunningham is tied with Trevor Lawrence for the most passing touchdowns in the ACC (7). but he and the much-touted Cardinals offense are coming off their worst performance of the season in the loss to Pitt. Cunningham was sacked seven times and completed just 9 of 21 passes for 107 yards and threw three interceptions in the loss as the team totaled just 223 yards of offense. Running back Javian Hawkins, one of just three players in the ACC averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game, had an impressive 75-yard touchdown run in the first half but totaled just 3 yards on his other 12 carries in the loss. At every turn it seems like Louisville is both living up to the reputation of having one of the best offenses in the ACC yet have not been able to round it out against conference competition in a way that sparks a victory. Even the defense follows in this storyline of disjointed accolades, with linebacker Dorian Etheridge leading the nation with 8.5 tackles for loss on the season, but the defense as a whole ranks No. 11 among the 15 ACC teams in yards per play allowed. Louisville has the ingredients to be one of the best teams in the league — it just needs to tighten up a little bit.

Georgia Tech: One of the early trademarks of this Yellow Jackets team has been improvements in some of the lesser-heralded aspects of the game that make the difference in winning and losing. Georgia Tech ranks in the top 10 nationally in net punting (No. 4), fumble recoveries (No. 7) and fewest sacks allowed per game (No. 8), while also checking in the top 25 nationally in rushing offense, total offense, red zone defense and takeaways. The freshmen duo of quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are showing fans how Geoff Collins’ work on the recruiting trail is making an immediate impact, helping turn an offense that ranked dead last in ACC in 2019 into one of the top four units in the conference through three games. At every turn it seems like we’re seeing Georgia Tech starting to make a return to the ACC championship-contention that defined much of the Paul Johnson era, just with a new look on the field and a new face on the sideline.

Game prediction, pick Louisville vs Georgia Tech

There were stretches of Louisville’s loss to Pitt that suggested the Cards defense had turned a corner after getting picked apart by Miami and giving up some big plays in the first half to the Panthers. There was some bend-but-don’t-break to their effort, with the defense standing tall and forcing field goals after Pitt got advantageous field position or entered scoring position with an explosive play. With a week off, maybe the defensive staff has been able to correct some of those issues and we see Louisville come up with some turnovers against a Georgia Tech team that ranks last in the ACC in turnover margin. Pick: Louisville (-4)

Odds

The Cardinals are a 5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 05, 2018 – Georgia Tech 66 vs. Louisville 31

