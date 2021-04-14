Golf communities and clubs have gained a lot of hype in Dubai and both the residents and investors consider them as a great opportunity when it comes to investing. The biggest reason for that is communities such as Jumeirah Golf Estates are offering state of the art, luxurious apartments and villas at prices that are affordable as well. Furthermore, the evolution of new developments each year has increased the competition in the market, which has led to lower prices and better quality.

Hence, if you are looking forward to buying a property in Dubai, you would want to consider getting one in Jumeirah golf estates Dubai. You will find the most alluring villas and a luxurious lifestyle on offer. It is our recommendation, so, we have listed the top villas in Jumeirah Golf Estate that you would want to see.

Hill Side Villas- Six Bedrooms

Price: AED 26,960,000

This gorgeous home, which is in the hillside neighborhood personifies modern living. You can experience all the luxury and life with its glass-paned geometric exterior. The villa consists of six bedrooms and a spacious living area along with a dining space. Moreover, it even has a partially closed family room and a kitchen that is fully equipped, for your hunger needs. Furthermore, the living room is the gateway to the pool deck, where you can enjoy some amazing family time. There is also an en-suite guest room on the ground floor, accompanied by the study room and the rooms for the staff.

In general, the villa is luxurious and exotic, being one of the most wanted locations in Dubai.

Villa with Luxury Penthouse Suite- Six Bedrooms

Price: AED 23,660,000

If you like penthouses, this is the place to be. A combination of modern lifestyle and breathtaking architecture, this villa is among the few exclusive homes. The biggest attraction of this villa is the penthouse suite on the top most floor, which comprises the master bedroom, a walk-in closet, a family lounge and a gorgeous terrace.

Additionally, the big basement is designed to accommodate the recreational spaces, such as a game room. Other than that, the villa can accommodate five cars at a time. The exquisite interiors are designed using materials like marble, quartz, timber and travertine stone, which enhance the appeal and elegance of the room.

Villa With Five Bedrooms, A Large Kitchen And Living Areas In Wild Flower

Price: AED 15, 995, 000

If you are inspired by open planned living, you should invest in the luxurious villa of wild flowers for sure. This villa is situated on three floors with six spacious bedrooms and a living space that is enormous. The enormous wooden entrance leads you to a huge room, which extends all the way to the back of the property. It can serve as either the dining area, a formal lounge, or a sitting area. The floor-to-ceiling windows have a luxurious ambience that allow enough light, giving you an amazing experience. Besides, it opens into the mesmerizing pool terrace that leaves you awestruck. Overall, the experience is perfect and worth the investment, whether you plan on living in it or making a profit out of it.

Red Wood Avenue- Six Bedroom Villa

Price: AED 12, 238, 000

Located at Redwood Avenue, this Mediterranean style villa eagerly wants you to move into it. The tiled roofs, metal railings and the bright, sunny palette adds a touch of intricacy to the design. As long as the interiors are concerned, that is totally up to you, and how you would prefer designing it according to your likes and dislikes. Whatever your creative mind wants to do. Well, that is definitely something very rare when you purchase a house in Dubai. So, make the most of it and get this splendid villa. It is also located in the most prime location.

Redwood Avenue – Five Bedroom Villa

Price: AED 12, 109, 000

This villa is another gorgeous property in the same Red Wood Avenue, Jumeirah Golf Estates. It has a mesmerizing eighteen-hole earth course. Other than that, this property is located over an area of nine thousand square feet, which provides enough room for you to create an ideally suited living. With all the necessary facilities close to the vicinity, the outlook is stunning both inside and outside. This villa is definitely worth investing into.

So, if you are looking forward to buying a home in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, you should definitely pick out one of the properties that have been mentioned above.

