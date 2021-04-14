Ever heard of the line ‘you are what you eat!’ When it comes to skin conditions and concerns, eating right is one of the most important things that one should go after. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that what you eat will impact how your skin looks. Lifestyle plays an important role, and unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits can result in dull and problematic skin. There’s no magic to get glowing skin, but there sure are magic foods that can help you achieve healthy skin.

If you’re suffering from acne, blemishes, excessively dry or oily skin, know that there’s something wrong with your diet. In fact, dull skin is also a sign that there’s something wrong with your diet. Let’s have a look at some superfoods that can not do wonders for your skin but will keep you healthy from the inside!

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with many essential nutrients and, most importantly, Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps boost collagen production and maintains fresh and healthy skin. Eating tomatoes may help in reducing the skin-damaging radicals present in the body and fight cellular damage. It’s best to consume raw tomatoes in a salad, salsa, or as a snack.

Interestingly, apart from eating tomatoes, you can also apply them to your skin. All you need to do is cut the tomatoes, apply tomato juice on your face, and leave it for 10 minutes. You have now found food that works great inside out!

Avocados

If there’s one thing that works for all skin types, it is Avocados. Avocados are rich in Vitamin E and C, and they help protect and generate new cells. Avocado also provides the skin with fatty acids that makes the skin supple and glowing. If you’re someone dealing with acne, then avocado may help you get rid of it. Avocado contains lauric acid that has antimicrobial characteristics, and it may help you fight acne.

Pista Or Pistachios

Pistachio is rich in antioxidants and packed with essential vitamins. Having pistachio regularly can help you combat skin conditions and give you healthy skin as it contains Vitamin E that is known for rejuvenating the skin. Another skin benefit of pista is that it acts against premature aging and fights fine lines and wrinkles. It not only nourishes your skin but also delays aging. Make sure that you buy from the best quality and best pista price available in the market. Get snacking on pista and welcome clear and healthy skin!

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are very nutritious and have a sweet taste, as the name suggests. The best way of having them is by boiling them, and there’s nothing healthier than a cooked sweet potato! It helps in making the skin look younger and fresher. The vegetable is rich in vitamin D, and C which keep the skin nourished and blemish-free. You can also make several face packs using sweet potatoes that are highly effective. Our favorite is boiled and mashed sweet potato + organic honey mixture. This controls oil production and keeps acne at bay!

Spinach and other green leafy veggies

Spinach is rich in vitamin C and K, which work great together for healthy and glowing skin. Spinach and other green leafy vegetables are packed with antioxidants that help fight almost all types of skin problems. Spinach also works great against acne and blemishes. You must already be aware of the health benefits that leafy vegetables have, and now you know that they’re great for the skin too! Get cooking with spinach and watch your skin health improve.

Almonds or Badam

Almond is a rich source of Vitamin E, and it provides many essential nutrients to the body and the skin. Experts usually recommend eating a handful of almonds every day for healthy and glowing skin. Almonds also reduce the formation of free radicals and prevent skin damage. Like tomatoes and sweet potatoes, almonds can be applied on the skin as it has essential oils and exfoliating properties that give a healthy glow to the skin. It slows down aging and fights wrinkles too! Buy almonds and use them for better skin health. Almond or badam price is a factor that needs to be kept in mind while buying them. It’s best to purchase almonds from trusted brands to avoid poor quality.

Apart from taking good care of your skin and participating in skincare rituals, eating clean is necessary. There’s no alternative to healthy eating and having the right food to boost skin health. Regular consumption of these foods will not only make you glow but will also improve your overall health! It’s like a win-win situation here, isn’t it? Stock these foods and make sure to have them from time to time. Skin conditions are not very difficult to beat, and with proper care and mindful eating, you can achieve smooth and healthy skin.

