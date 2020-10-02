INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















These days, it’s not enough to create an attractive website and wait for the audience to reach it. Taking a proactive approach is essential in presenting your products and services to your potential customers. Understanding the clients to help make your service or product better begins with creating a customer journey map designed for business success.

A customer journey map is a sequential representation of a customer’s interaction with your business, starting with the first time they hear about you. It can be extended for as long as you want, depending on your goals. Numerous customer journey maps will map your journey to the first sale or to becoming a loyal customer. This journey is divided into stages, or phases, in the customer lifecycle.

Research has shown the importance of effective customer journey planning. A study in Aberdeen presented that companies with a customer journey program had significant year-over-year growth compared to companies without a customer journey program. It shows how customer journey planning provides opportunities to generate more revenue and lower operating costs, and improve brand experiences, both internally and externally.

Here is how you can build a customer journey map you can be proud of

Understand the personality of the client

The first step in creating a customer journey map starts with knowing who your customers are and the goal they’re trying to achieve. These customer profiles help you understand how you interact with your customers at all touchpoints. Each person is unique, which means that each step of interacting with their focal points can yield different results.

Express your customer’s point of view

The Great Customer Journey Map should represent the experience as the customer sees it, not how you think you see it. That means it often includes things beyond your direct control, such as web searches, social media influences, and the steps your customers take before stepping into the scene.

Perform your research

You can’t rely on your internal staff to create an accurate map of the customer journey. Depending on the route’s scope, you will need interviews and surveys to determine what’s going on. Start with qualitative research, as customer touchpoints often involve emotional interactions and responses that will be surprising.

Consider client goals

Excellent customer journey map shows what your customers are trying to accomplish at each stage of their experience, and whether those goals are changing as the journey progresses. There can be a case where one person was very focused on understanding everything, while another person was just focused on getting through the process as quickly as possible. It’s clear how this revelation made it easier to design profitable initiatives to meet everyone’s needs.

Pay attention to emotions.

It is impossible to overestimate the importance of emotions in any customer’s experience, whether in B2B or B2C because emotions are the primary driver of every decision we make.

These impressive customer journey maps highlight those feelings.

Effective customer journey maps aren’t just about a timeline or a formula. Marketing strategy experts at Kantaloupe can help you in this regard. Incorporate the things listed above to make sure your customer and business goals are satisfied.

