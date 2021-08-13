Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBORO, MA – Despite a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team, the New England Patriots seem to have a proverbial conundrum at quarterback in former NFL MVP Cam Newton and first-round pick, Mac Jones.

Jones, taken 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama completed 13-19 passes for 87 yards in five series and led the Patriots to six points in his first taste of NFL action. While he didn’t go deep often, Jones’ average pass completion of 4.6 yards didn’t’ quite help in showing a quality NFL arm and ability to make downfield throws.





With head coach Bill Belichick choosing to keep things vanilla, it’s kind of hard to properly evaluate a player fresh off of winning a national title down in Alabama vs. veteran NFL players fighting for their livelihood in a meaningless preseason game.

If early impressions mean anything, the Patriots may have found a quality successor to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in Foxboro, but are choosing to play it safe and bring Jones along slowly.

In the case of Newton, who went 7-8 in his first year under center for New England, went 4-7 for 49 yards in his lone series, looked more comfortable and in control under center. Albeit brief, but newton looked refreshed and playing with a new chip on his shoulder.

Perhaps its because of the competition at QB with Jones, the whole Iron Bowl thing, or something, but make not mistake that this will be a QB battle worth keeping an eye on right up to Week 1.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

