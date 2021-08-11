AP Photo/John Raoux

NFL Network’s Preseason Week 1 schedule features eight LIVE games starting Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 PM ET with rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots hosting defensive end Chase Young and the Washington Football Team.

Editions of NFL Total Access air at 7:00 PM ET , during halftime of Washington-Patriots and at 10:30 PM ET with analysts Willie McGinest and Maurice Jones-Drew.





NFL Network’s Preseason Week 1 live schedule continues Friday, August 13 with a doubleheader starting at 7:00 PM ET when quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to face quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. At 10:00 PM ET , quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Editions of NFL Total Access air at 6:30 PM ET , and during halftime of Bills-Lions and Cowboys-Cardinals with analysts Jones-Drew and Andrew Hawkins.

On Saturday, August 14 , NFL Network airs a quadruple-header of live Preseason Week 1 games starting at 1:00 PM ET with rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears hosting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network’s quadruple-header continues at 4:00 PM ET when quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings host linebacker Von Miller and the Denver Broncos, followed by 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s preseason debut at 7:00 PM ET when the Jacksonville Jaguars host 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. At 10:00 PM ET , the Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI. Editions of NFL Total Access air at 12:30 PM ET , and during halftime of Dolphins-Bears, Broncos-Vikings, Browns-Jaguars and Chargers-Rams with analysts McGinest, David Carr and Adam Rank.

NFL Network’s Preseason Week 1 live schedule concludes on Sunday, August 15 at 1:00 PM ET when running back Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers travel to face linebacker Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts. Editions of NFL Total Access air at 12:30 PM ET and during halftime of Panthers-Colts with analysts Hawkins and Rank.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.

Additionally, NFL Network re-airs broadcasts of every preseason Week 1 game.

The Top 100 Players of 2021 premieres on Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 PM ET following Panthers-Colts on NFL Network, revealing players ranked No. 100-41 over the course of six hours.

All NFL Network programming – including a record 23 LIVE preseason games – is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app and NFL Network app for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Visit NFL.com/watch for more information on how to watch.

NFL Game Pass provides fans in the United States access to live out-of-market preseason games, as well as other exclusive content. NFL Game Pass is available at NFL.com/Game-Pass, as well as on Smartphones, Tablets and Connected TVs via the NFL App.

Below is NFL Network’s preseason Week 1 broadcast schedule.

NFL NETWORK 2021 PRESEASON WEEK 1 GAMES SCHEDULE

(ALL TIMES EASTERN; LIVE GAMES IN BOLD; ALL GAMES IN HIGH DEFINITION)

Thursday, August 12

7:30 PM ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots – LIVE

11:00 PM ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

2:00 AM ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

4:30 AM ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, August 13

1:00 PM ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4:00 PM ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

7:00 PM ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions – LIVE

10:00 PM ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals – LIVE

1:00 AM ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

4:00 AM ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, August 14

7:00 AM ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

10:00 AM ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

1:00 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears – LIVE

4:00 PM ET – Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings – LIVE

7:00 PM ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – LIVE

10:00 PM ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams – LIVE

1:00 AM ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

4:00 AM ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, August 15

7:00 AM ET – Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers

10:00 AM ET – New York Jets vs. New York Giants

1:00 PM ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts – LIVE

10:00 PM ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

1:00 AM ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

4:00 AM ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, August 16

1:00 PM ET – Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

4:00 PM ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

8:00 PM ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

12 Midnight ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:00 AM ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tuesday, August 17

1:00 PM ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

4:00 PM ET – New York Jets vs. New York Giants

8:00 PM ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

12 Midnight ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

3:00 AM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

Wednesday, August 18

1:00 PM ET – Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers

4:00 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

8:00 PM ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 AM ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

4:00 AM ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Thursday, August 19

1:00 PM ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4:00 PM ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

***Please note that all live games on NFL Network are subject to local blackouts***

The following broadcast teams will be calling each preseason Week 1 matchup on NFL Network:

Game Play-by-Play Analyst Sideline Washington vs. Patriots Bob Socci Scott Zolak Rob Ninkovich Steelers vs. Eagles Scott Graham Ross Tucker Dave Spadaro Bills vs. Lions Brandon Gaudin Herman Moore Dannie Rogers Titans vs. Falcons Justin Kutcher DJ Shockley & Steve Wyche Jen Hale & Justin Felder Cowboys vs. Cardinals Dave Pasch Ron Wolfley N/A Dolphins vs. Bears Adam Amin Jim Miller Lou Canellis Broncos vs. Vikings Paul Allen Pete Bercich Ben Leber & Greg Coleman Browns vs. Jaguars Brian Sexton Bucky Brooks Brent Martineau Saints vs. Ravens Gerry Sandusky Rod Woodson & Mike Nolan Evan Washburn Jets vs. Giants Bob Papa Carl Banks Howard Cross & Bruce Beck Bengals vs. Buccaneers Chris Myers Ronde Barber Dan Lucas Texans vs. Packers Kevin Harlan James Lofton Lance Allen & John Kuhn Chiefs vs. 49ers Greg Papa Tim Ryan Dennis O’Donnell Seahawks vs. Raiders Beth Mowins Matt Millen & Rich Gannon N/A Chargers vs. Rams Andrew Siciliano Mina Kimes & Aqib Talib Curt Sandoval Panthers vs. Colts Greg Rakestraw Rick Venturi Larra Overton

For every live preseason game on NFL Network, alternate feeds will be shown in the primary markets of the two competing teams. Here are alternate feeds for Preseason Week 1 games:

In Washington, D.C. and New England markets on Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 PM ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – LIVE

– Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles In Buffalo and Detroit markets on Friday, August 13 at 7:00 PM ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons – LIVE

– Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons In Cleveland and Jacksonville markets on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 PM ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens – LIVE

ABOUT NFL MEDIA

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and NFL Network app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

