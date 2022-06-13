After a brain injury, it is important to take care and look after yourself. One of the ways you can do this is by eating a balanced diet and, in this article, we will be exploring the different ways nutrition can affect recovery after a brain injury.

A brain injury can be devastating for the sufferer and their loved ones and, in many cases, the road to recovery can be a long and arduous one. Thousands of people make brain injury claims in the UK every year and, for many of these people, life will never be the same again.





Although most brain injuries require specialist medical treatment, simple lifestyle changes like having a balanced diet can help with recovery after a brain injury. Read on to find out the different ways nutrition can affect recover.

What is a Brain Injury?

There are a number of different kinds of brain injury, as well as different levels of severity and, in this section, we’ll examine some of these.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

This kind of injury occurs after a blow to the head, and common causes of these injuries include road traffic accidents, violent attacks and serious falls. Depending on the severity, symptoms can include headaches, memory loss, loss of motor functions and, in extreme cases, physical disability and permanent brain damage where the sufferer will require constant care.

Although, in some cases, symptoms will appear immediately, these can, in other cases, take days or weeks to manifest. The main types of Traumatic Brain Injuries include Closed Head Injuries where there is no visible wound, Open Head Injuries where a cut or wound is visible, and Crushing Injuries where crushing of the skull is evident.

Acquired Brain Injury (ABI)

Acquired Brain Injuries are commonly caused at birth and are sometimes attributed to errors or incompetence on the behalf of medical personnel. This kind of injury occurs when there is pressure or swelling on the brain, or where damage has been caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain (hypoxic brain injury).

How Nutrition Can Help Recovery After a Brain Injury

A brain injury can encompass a number of different symptoms including insomnia, depression, memory issues and a lack of energy. Although the priority for sufferers is to ensure that they are receiving adequate medical care, making some changes to their diet can also help to aid recovery. In this section, we’ll examine the foods that might help those with brain injuries.

Carbohydrates

Carbs get their fair share of criticism from those in the weight watching world, however, they’re also extremely valuable. Carbohydrates give us energy and, more importantly, contribute to our glucose levels. This, in turn, energises the cells in our bodies and in our brains.

Carbohydrates such as meat, vegetables, pulses, wholegrain bread, and pasta are great for boosting our energy and glucose levels. However, those suffering from a brain injury should try to avoid the less healthy carbohydrates such as sugary sweets, biscuits and soft drinks, as these can lead to weight gain and other health issues.

Omega-3

Found primarily in oily fish, Omega-3 is a vitamin which is associated with brain health. This superstar of the vitamin world is thought to help stave of brain diseases such as Alzheimers and can help with concentration for those suffering from a brain injury. If you’re not a seafood lover, Omega-3 can also be found in soya beans, chia seeds and walnuts.

Vitamin B12

This clever vitamin produces myelin, a layer of insulation made up of protein and fat which protects our nerves and delivers electrical impulses more quickly and efficiently. Unless you have a condition, which requires you to avoid fats, B12 can be really helpful in overcoming brain injuries. Foods containing B12 include eggs, meat, fish and milk.

Ketones

Produced by the human liver, ketones are chemicals which are used to break down fat and which can be an alternative to glucose for brain energy. Ketones can be found in a number of green vegetables, including asparagus, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cucumber and green beans.

Antioxidants

As with any other organ, the brain benefits from the cleansing powers of antioxidants can eradicate the free radicals which damage brain cells and reduce brain inflammation. Antioxidants in beta carotene and vitamins C and E can be particularly helpful to those with brain injuries.

Foods which should be added to the diet include bell peppers, carrots, citrus fruit, spinach and tomatoes. As a rule of thumb, the more vibrant the fruit or vegetable is, the more of these useful vitamins it contains.

Vitamin D

Associated with sunshine, vitamin D has also been shown to have neuroprotective qualities, as well as helping to battle fatigue. Foods which are rich in vitamin D include red meat, liver, egg yolks and sardines.

Sunlight is also an extremely effective way of getting plenty of vitamin D. If you aren’t able to get outside, you may want to consider investing in a UV lamp to increase your exposure to this much needed vitamin.

Probiotics

You may have heard of probiotics in terms of digestive health, but they are in fact multitalented. Biochemical signaling links the brain to the gut via the central nervous system. By improving gut health through probiotics, you subsequently improve circulatory systems which deliver nutrients to the brain. Probiotics are available as a supplement or through foods such as yogurt, kefir, and miso.

Acetyl L-Carnitine

A naturally occurring amino acid, Acetyl l-Carnitine is also a powerful antioxidant which has been shown to help brain injury patients with cognitive function. A brain injury can inhibit the production of acetylcholine which is essential for memory, perception and computation.

Increasing your intake of Acetyl L-Carnitine can help to redress this balance and improve function. Foods containing Acetyl L-Carnitine include cod, minced beef and chicken.

Supplements

Whilst it’s possible to gain vital extra nutrients by boosting your diet with some of the foods included in this article, one side of effect of brain injury can be a loss of appetite. This may make it tricky to get enough of these vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

In this case, it’s worth talking to your GP or specialist about vitamin supplements which may be able to deliver vital nutrition while also helping to combat weight loss due to a lack of appetite.

Look After Yourself After a Brain Injury

A brain injury can be complex, and the road to recovery can have many a twist and turn. Suffering setbacks during recovery after a brain injury can be frustrating and lead to disillusionment which, unfortunately, can lead to depression.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to get into the habit of including depression busting foods in your diet such as apricots, broccoli, whole grains, soy products and leafy greens.

Whilst adding foods such as those listed in this article can have a positive impact on those suffering from a brain injury, you should always consult your doctor before making any major changes to your diet.

Please be advised that this article is for general informational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for advice from a trained medical professional. Be sure to consult a medical professional or healthcare provider if you’re seeking medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment. We are not liable for risks or issues associated with using or acting upon the information on this site.

