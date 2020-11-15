Cardinals vs Bills Live Reddit: Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream FREE । NFL Week 10, Sunday Night Football online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Bills vs Cardinals live stream could go either way. Each team has an impressive record this season, with Buffalo at 7-2 and Arizona having just slipped to 5-3 after a close defeat by the Miami Dolphins. The oddsmakers currently favor the Cardinals by just 2.5 points.

But based on how each team played last week, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic for Buffalo. The Bills played fantastic during last week’s NFL live stream against the Seattle Seahawks, a formidable team that had a 6-1 record going into the match.

Bills vs Cardinals channel, start time

The Bills vs Cardinals live stream begins at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday, November 15 on CBS.

The Arizona Cardinals are the only other team to have defeated the Seahawks this season, in a close, 3-point overtime upset in week 7. Arizona’s latest matchup, against the Miami Dolphins, was also decided by just three points, but in Miami’s favor, 34-31. The Cardinals’ passing game was solid.

Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 80 percent of his throws for three touchdowns, and no interceptions. (He also ran four yards for a fourth TD.) But the ground game was weak. Coach Kliff Kingsbury blames the loss on some bad calls he made, including a crushed running attempt on a third and one early in the fourth quarter. A failed 49-yard field goal attempt that followed sealed the team’s fate.

Here’s how to watch the Bills vs Cardinals live stream.

Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ Arizona

Current Records: Buffalo 7-2; Arizona 5-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The Bills were able to grind out a solid victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, winning 44-34. Buffalo’s QB Josh Allen did his thing and passed for three TDs and 415 yards on 38 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Buffalo’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Seattle’s offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson five times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was OLB A.J. Klein and his two sacks. Klein now has 2.5 sacks this year.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins last week. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Cardinals, who fell 26-23 when the teams previously met in December of 2016. The losing side was boosted by QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 283 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 106 yards. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Bills are now 7-2 while Arizona sits at 5-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo is third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. To make matters even worse for Buffalo, Arizona enters the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $80.55

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

https://programminginsider.com/chargers-vs-dolphins-live-reddit-miami-dolphins-vs-los-angeles-chargers-live-stream-free-%e0%a5%a4-nfl-week-10-sunday-night-football-online/

https://programminginsider.com/seahawks-vs-rams-live-reddit-los-angeles-rams-vs-seattle-seahawks-live-stream-free-%e0%a5%a4-nfl-week-10-sunday-night-football-online/

https://programminginsider.com/steelers-vs-bengals-live-reddit-cincinnati-bengals-vs-pittsburgh-steelers-live-stream-free-%e0%a5%a4-nfl-week-10-sunday-night-football-online/

https://programminginsider.com/patriots-vs-ravens-live-reddit-baltimore-ravens-vs-new-england-patriots-live-stream-free-%e0%a5%a4-nfl-week-10-sunday-night-football-online/

https://programminginsider.com/cardinals-vs-bills-live-reddit-buffalo-bills-vs-arizona-cardinals-live-stream-free-%e0%a5%a4-nfl-week-10-sunday-night-football-online/

https://programminginsider.com/broncos-vs-raiders-live-reddit-las-vegas-raiders-vs-denver-broncos-live-stream-free-%e0%a5%a4-nfl-week-10-sunday-night-football-online/

https://programminginsider.com/nfl-streams-reddit-nfl-week-10-live-free-updates-%e0%a5%a4-schedule-and-football-tv-coverage/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVESTREAM-Cardinals-vs-Bills-Live-Stream-Watch-Online–e01a77593cd74b1aa40ec4cd32bc4ba4

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/FRee-Reddit-Seattle-Seahawks-vs-Los-Angeles-Rams-Live-NFL%22Week-10-game-Online–62f6ad056e774c2ca53e4bdb57ac7b0c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFL-Streams-Reddit-NFL-Week-10-live-Free-updates-%E0%A5%A4-schedule-and-Football-TV-Coverage–086fa42735b44e8ab09fc2eb4a64cee4

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFL-Denver-Broncos-vs-Las-Vegas-Raiders-Live-stream-reddit–9405d24b667341ebbbf9b93bb2b6d04a

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Las-Vegas-Raiders-vs-Denver-Broncos-Live-stream-NFL-Week-10-gaMe–76b5100889b94c59a805c3cbb8cf5ba8

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFL-Live-Broncos-vs-Raiders-Live-stream-free-Reddit–2ffecf61d5c24b8fad9e4ca552544eb5

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/GaMe-Raiders-vs-Broncos-Live-NFL-Stream-reddit-week-10–cbcca4cd1f5d421396d2d63dd31f789d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Reddit-Raiders-vs-Broncos-Live-stream-NFL-Week-10–e0dc9ed26be04e44aa846965d1497a60

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFL-Miami-Dolphins-vs-Los-Angeles-Chargers-Live-Football-Reddit-FREE-Streaming–2701e143021c48e0bf15ee99f046e8d9

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLMiami-Dolphins-vs-Los-Angeles-Chargers-live-stream-FREE-Reddit–7148942455d94bcd8d8725b1768de885

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Buffalo-Bills-vs-Arizona-Cardinals-Live-NFL-Week-10–759053682be24294af202a640f47ddb5

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamsDolphins-vs-Chargers-live-stream-reddit-NFL–7dbdac6bed634329ba75967b7633b6d1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamsChargers-vs-Dolphins-live-stream-reddit-free–3ed0c42d415945b2aa334a4313562ad4

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Buffalo-Bills-vs-Arizona-Cardinals-Live-NFL%22Reddit-Stream–492a37c612674f60be76f041fefe1ea3

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Arizona-Cardinals-vs-Buffalo-Bills-Live-Football-NFL-Reddit-FREE-hd–fcc736316a504d3f8269e4652ff77752

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLwatch-Bills-vs-Cardinals-Live-Stream-free–5a1db308bcb342b8b088bdd7db3bb2c7

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/RedditStreamsCardinals-vs-Bills-live-stream-reddit-NFL–0ed8a55259c2489791e9a2c301b8c2bb

Both defenses in this game will have the luxury of familiarity. They have been going up against their own offenses since training camp in practices. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll both use 1-0 personnel more than any other teams in the league. That’s a package that included four receivers and one running back. Both offenses have incredible depth within their receiving corps.

When the Cardinals have the ball, the Bills will have to deal with the dual threat playmaking of Kyler Murray, who also has 24 total touchdowns this season. The Cardinals, like the Bills, traded for a playmaking no. 1 receiver in the offseason and Buffalo All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is very familiar with DeAndre Hopkins.

White said that he’s enjoyed the battles with Hopkins over the years when he was in Houston. He said these types of matchups bring out a player’s competitiveness.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

