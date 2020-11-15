NFL Streams Reddit: Steelers vs Bengals live Free updates

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for a showdown the NFL flexed to a late afternoon affair.Those Steelers are undefeated and Big Ben is good to go after injury scares and a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list. It’s the first Steelers game of the Joe Burrow era, so Bengals fans have plenty of reasons to be interested, too. Here’s a look at the critical viewing information ahead of the AFC North battle.: Fox: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700): Heinz Field: Cloudy, 62 degrees: Adrian Hill: Pittsburgh -7Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh Current Records: Cincinnati 2-5-1; Pittsburgh 8-0The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals since September of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off in an AFC North battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance. Pittsburgh didn’t have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 24-19 victory. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 42 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 153.80. Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat the Tennessee Titans 31-20 two weeks ago. Cincinnati’s RB Giovani Bernard looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. The Steelers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season. The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 8-0 and the Bengals to 2-5-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. Less enviably, Cincinnati is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 144.3 on average. The Steelers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.Pittsburgh have won ten out of their last 11 games against Cincinnati. The Steelers remain the only undefeated team in the league at 8-0 and the Bengals are fresh off of a bye looking to change that. Joe Burrow and the company have been fantastic this season as there has been a major shift in the Bengals organization. You can’t take this team lightly and we saw the Steelers nearly slip up last week against Dallas. Pittsburgh has crushed the Bengals, winning ten straight games against them. With Burrow leading the way in this offense and the receiving core really turning up in the last few weeks, it will be a match for the defense who has struggled against opposing wide receivers at times. For the Bengals, the defense is certainly in a major rebuild mode and should be an area of focus in the offseason. If the Steelers offense struggles again there should be a cause for concern. For odds movement and full matchup history, visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Matchup Page.Where can you watch Bengals vs. Steelers online? You can stream this game and many other NFL games live online with Hulu. Hulu has a 7 Day free trial and is cheaper than cable options at $5.99/month. Watch Bengals Vs. Steelers Free Online Now.: Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross (O), LeShaun Sims (O), Geno Atkins (O), Jonah Williams (Q), Joe Mixon (D) Pittsburgh Steelers: Anthony McFarland (Q), Kevin Dotson (Q), Mike Hilton (Q), Isaiah Buggs (Q) Cincinnati Bengals Analysis Cincinnati BengalsJoe Burrow has changed this offense for the better. He is completing 67% of his passes this season and is averaging 300 yards per game. He has given this offense some life after being below average in the last few seasons. Tyler Boyd has continued his strong production with a 54-584-3 line. He leads the team in targets with 68. AJ Green was starting to find his form before the bye week and will look to finish the season strong. Tee Higgins has really jumped into that WR3 role with 52 targets this season and he is tied in receiving touchdowns and second in yards with 488. Higgins has really stepped up and is looking like a bargain despite being drafted still early in the second round. The run game has been rather lackluster. Joe Mixon is rushing for 3.6 yards per carry right now and it is tough to do behind this offensive line that still needs work. Giovani Bernard continues to fill in nicely as Mixon is banged up and expected to miss this week. Defensively there have been some small improvements but there is a lot of work to do still. Cincinnati is allowing 23.8 point sper game on the year and is getting thrashed for 5.2 yards per carry on the ground.

