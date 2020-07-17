Castleforge Partners III Closes on £270 Million of Capital Commitments

Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as the exclusive global placement agent

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlantic-Pacific Capital Inc., one of the largest privately-owned global placement agency and advisory firms, is pleased to announce the final closing of Castleforge Partners III (the “Fund”) with over £270 million of capital commitments, exceeding the predecessor vehicle by 15%. The Fund received strong support from existing LPs and has further diversified its investor base, securing new commitments from institutional investors in North America, Europe and Latin America including a private pension fund, endowment, foundation and family offices. Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as the exclusive global placement agent.

Castleforge Partners is a private equity real estate business that was established in 2010 and has grown to a team of over 70 professionals (incorporating their London headquartered core team and in-house operating platforms clustered around the asset base). Since inception, Castleforge has closed 40 deals and successfully realized 17. Research remains a central tenet of the investment strategy and the output informs asset selection and thematic focus. This has helped to guide Castleforge away from troubled sectors and built exposure to themes that benefit from structural growth tailwinds. Driven by research, Castleforge has placed increasing emphasis on operational improvement to supplement traditional value creation initiatives. This has led to the creation of in-house operating platforms which enhance occupational experience to match evolving end-user demand, while driving yield and managing operational risk. The platform is establishing considerable scale in various high growth asset-classes and has begun to expand the asset base into continental Europe.

Brandon Hollihan, Co-Founder with Michael Kovacs, said, “We are honored to have the ongoing support from existing investors and new backing from a strong group of global limited partners. We appreciate Atlantic-Pacific’s involvement which began in 2014 with the launch of Fund II and has comprised both advisory support and a diversified range of capital relationships.”

Alex Hurst, Partner at Atlantic-Pacific, said, “Atlantic-Pacific Capital has enjoyed supporting the next chapter of growth for this dynamic and fast-evolving platform. We are pleased to have matched the offering with a high-pedigree investor base that has been able to look through the myriad of political and extraneous forces that have interrupted capital market stability during the course of the fundraise.”

Josh Vogelhut, Partner at Atlantic-Pacific, added, “It has been a pleasure to partner with the Castleforge team for the second time, continuing to build their investor base with high quality, institutional LPs. Investors recognized that the team’s focus and unique operational approach to European real estate made the Fund a compelling opportunity, resulting in commitments in excess of Fund II. We look forward to the firm’s continued success.”

About Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc.

Since its founding in 1995, Atlantic-Pacific has organically grown into a global organization with an established brand in the private equity community. Over the last two decades, the firm has executed on over 110 capital raising assignments aggregating over $75 billion for an extraordinary group of alternative asset managers. Typical projects have included private equity (buyout, turnaround, mezzanine, distressed, special situations, energy, royalties/IP), real estate and infrastructure fund placements, as well as secondary advisory mandates and direct private placements. Atlantic-Pacific uniquely provides global marketing distribution and project management execution using a focused and customized approach. With experienced professionals on the ground in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong, the firm maintains a global network of trusted relationships with influential institutional investors.

About Castleforge Partners

Castleforge Partners is a private equity real estate investment firm based in London, UK that has invested approximately £1 billion of asset value throughout the UK and Europe. It was founded in 2010 by Brandon Hollihan and Michael Kovacs. Castleforge Partners Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Alex Hurst, Partner, Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc.



ahurst@apcap.com