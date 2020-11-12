CBSE Class 11 Humanities Subjects and the importance of solving sample question paper for class 11 CBSE Humanities

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It is very important that students should know about the humanities subjects in 11th CBSE before starting its Preparation.

In this article, you will get to know the Humanities subjects in 11th CBSE and the importance of solving sample question papers for class 11 CBSE Humanities.

Humanities subjects in 11th CBSE are as follows

History

History is introduced to the CBSE Class 11 humanities students to enable students to learn about world history, the Industrial Revolution, early societies, empires etc.

The CBSE Class 11 history subject covers the events of the country as well as the world. If you choose the humanities in the CBSE Class 11 then history is one of the most important subjects.

Geography

Geography is one of the most important subjects in CBSE Class 11 which includes the study of earth and studies the relationship of man with the Environment.

It covers the study of the physical geographic concepts which includes landforms, cartography which includes the study of map making, distribution and the Development of the human geography which includes Transport and population.

Political Science

Political Science includes the study of the political processes and the whole working of the various types of governments and the institutional organization.

This subject is mainly focused on the different political processes and the working of the different types of government. It also includes a detailed study and the analysis of the various political activities.

Sociology

Sociology is the study of the human and the social life. Sociology is the study of the Development, Structure and the functioning of the whole society. The syllabus CBSE Class 11 of sociology will help students to evaluate their daily life.

The Sociology Subject is introduced for the students to enable them with the theoretical concepts and skills. The sociology subject consists of both theories as well as a practical exam.

Psychology

Psychology is the scientific study of the behaviour of the human mind. Psychology is a branch of science and academic which includes the scientific investigation of human mental function. It will help to do the behavioural Analysis of the human mind.

Importance of solving sample question papers for Class 11 CBSE humanities

Solving sample question papers for class 11 CBSE humanities helps to understand the exam pattern.

It will help students to understand the type and difficulty level of questions asked in the exam.

It will help students to boost their confidence and improve time management skills so you can complete the paper within time.

It will help you to boost your confidence and face the exam without any fear.

How to prepare for the CBSE Class 11 Humanities subjects?

It is advised to the candidates to follow all the tips which are listed below to score maximum marks in the exam.

First upon understanding the whole Syllabus of the CBSE Class 11 humanities which will help you to make proper Preparation Strategy.

Devote equal time for each subject and prepare every topic properly.

Practice the sample questions papers of CBSE Class 11 Humanities.

Attempt Mock Test series which will help you to boost your Preparation and understand the pattern of the exam.

Make proper notes which will help you to do quick Revision at the end.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

