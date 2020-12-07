INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















China obviously one of the most diverse countries in the world. In terms of population, of course, they are the number one and in terms of land area, they are the fourth largest. As like as the variety of nature, Chinese fashion has diverse varieties in all means. But, nowadays it is getting better than ever.

Chinese fashion is now evolving drastically and now it is inarguably in a better position than the previous decade. Due to improvement of peoples lifestyle as well as the per capita GDP and purchasing power, a new class of people formed in China who cares about the brand, who knows about the fashion taste and who tries to change themselves with the changing fashion industry of the world. As a result, many Chinese brands have emerged and they are doing well in international markets too.

Before going in-depth about China’s current fashion trend we need to follow up the traditional Chinese fashion first.

Classic Chinese Fashion

Basically, China’s fashion evolved based on their dynasty. Each dynasty had its own social life, fashion, style and type. Based on that, many types of clothing, dressing, accessories are popular in China. For example, Han People’s Clothing- Hanfu, Manchu origin Cheongsam are some of them. In today’s world these types of clothing available for ceremonies and occasions in China.

How Chinese Fashion Getting Better?

The empowerment of the people to choose their clothing or style from the style of the open-world taught the Chinese people to enhance their vision of fashion and style.

For example, today if you walk on the street you will often see people are wearing a shirt, jeans, skirts, heeled shoes and many types of accessories that are popular in the world. Office clothing also has been changed a lot. At many office parties, people are using suits instead of using their own traditional clothing.

As the taste of fashion is changing among the Chinese people many brands started working with the western style of fashion and it soon gained popularity among the young to mid-aged people. Nowadays, it can be seen that young Chinese boys are wearing funky T-shirts, sneakers, etc. But believe me, it is not a part of their culture.

This good mixture of Chinese fashion and the fashion of other countries especially the western one created an abundance in a variety of styles that China’s people can have today.

Due to this well-curated mixing of fashion and styles, even traditional Chinese clothing has begun to change to make it look more dashing and elegant.

Chinese Fashion Brands

Many Chinese brands became very popular in fashion corners. Danshan, Pronounce, Didu, Xu Zhi are some of the names among many of them. These brands already gained popularity both in China as well as in many other countries of the world.

Last Words

The fashion of China is not anymore like old fashion school. It is coming with new forms of ideas for the fashion industry as the Chinese fashion brands are recreating the value of style by bringing the well-curated fashion ideas to reality.

