How to Fax From Google Online?

Fax from Google online service or app is a convenient method to save time and money. Nowadays, you can use the Google suite, such as Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Docs, to send faxes.

Remember, Google doesn’t have a dedicated online faxing service. You can use a fusion of an online fax service and Google products. See these methods to manage faxes from Google online.

Understand Google Fax

Google fax implicates the use of Google products to manage fax communications. Technology allows you to avoid the expense of paper, a fax machine, and other necessities to send faxes. A fax number is necessary to manage your faxing; therefore, you have to choose a third party faxing service.

Online Faxing Service: CocoFax

For Google fax free online, CocoFax can be a suitable choice. CocoFax offers affordable alternatives to in-house fax servers and fax machines. For growing businesses, it can be an ideal choice. You can send and receive faxes instantly without wasting even a second.

Faxing with CocoFax is similar to sending an email. Feel free to send your sensitive documents because of encrypted, secure, and safe faxing. Keep in mind that a fax number is necessary to manage faxes.

For its advanced security protocols and impressive features, CocoFax is featured on TechRadar, Forbes, CNET, Digital Trends, and several other platforms. It successfully satisfies the faxing needs of millions of customers. You can be one of them by signing up for CocoFax.

Free Trial and a Fax Number

Once you sign up for CocoFax, you will get a 30-day free trial and a free fax number. You are allowed to choose your favorite fax number. For online faxing, CocoFax is a reputed fax service. It is trustworthy, feasible, and fast for every business and freelancer.

Tips to Fax with Google

If you want to fax with Google, you must have these two critical things:

· A Gmail Address: To send and receive faxes via Gmail, you will need a Gmail ID. Feel free to create a new ID or use your old one.

· A CocoFax Account: This online faxing service will become a translator between the fax and Gmail interface. You will get a free fax number from CocoFax to send and receive faxes.

Send Faxes with Google (Gmail)

Step 01: In the first step, you will get a trial period of CocoFax for free. At the time of sign up, select your fax number. Now you have to use your Gmail ID registered with CocoFax to send and receive faxes.

Step 02: Open a Gmail browser or use a Gmail app on your computer or phone. Now you have to select “create an email” and fill details in a popup email window.

Step 03: Fill all critical fields, such as the “To” field, requires a fax receiver’s number. Make sure to write a fax number in this way: 561654@cocofax.com. The subject field is optional to write a note for your receiver.

In the body, you can draft a cover page for your fax document. It will become the first page for your fax. After completing all the fields, you have to attach a document. Some supported formats for CocoFax are: jpg, PDF, png, xlsx, xls, docx, doc.

Step 04: Once you are done, you have to check everything twice before tapping the “Send” button. CocoFax is responsible for translating your email as a fax document and sending it to its right destination.

Remember, you will get a notification of successfully sent a fax in your inbox. It is possible to use Google products to send and receive faxes. If your phone runs iOS, you can also use it to send fax from your iPhone device.

Google Drive to Send Fax

CocoFax offers an add-on to send a fax with Google Drive. Install this add-on and open the sheets file or the document on Google Drive that you want to fax. Feel free to make changes and navigate to the “Add-ons” option in the menu. Tap on the “CocoFax add-on” option, select it and hit the “Send” option.

A popup will open to allow you to login with your CocoFax credentials. It will help you to open a CocoFax interface. Enter the fax number of the receiver and enter a cover page for your fax. After completing this, tap on the “Send” button. In a few seconds, CocoFax will transmit your fax to the receivers.

