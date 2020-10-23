Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>COVID-19 in the Americas Conference sets out to “Re-think Everything”
COVID-19 in the Americas Conference sets out to “Re-think Everything”

23 Oct 2020
A regional virtual conference series is set to kick off on October 27, 2020, seeking to delve into multidisciplinary examination of solutions to far-reaching social, economic and health problems created by COVID-19 in the Americas

MIAMI & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Global Public Health Institute, in collaboration with the University of Miami, the Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, and the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC) are preparing to launch a virtual COVID-19 in the Americas conference on Oct. 27 — an educational event organized to promote dialogue across 12 multidisciplinary tracks.



Participants may register to attend the virtual conference for free via the IAPAC website at https://www.iapac.org/conferences/covid-19-in-the-americas/#register_content.

The conference will continue with sessions throughout 2020 and 2021, and will put the focus squarely on the region most impacted by COVID-19 — North, Central and South America — an area that currently accounts for approximately half of all novel coronavirus cases and 60% of all deaths globally.

The COVID-19 in the Americas conference will launch with four virtual panel sessions:

Panel 1: Importance of a COVID-19 Conference in the Americas; Tuesday, October 27, 2:30–3:25 p.m. EDT

 

Featuring: Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director, AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami; José Zuniga, President, International Association of Providers of AIDS Care; Moderated by Terri Ford, Chief of Global Advocacy & Policy at AIDS Healthcare Foundation

 

Panel 2: COVID-19: Re-thinking Everything – Opening Panel; Tuesday, October 27, 3:30–4:30 p.m. EDT

 

Featuring: Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami; Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation; Moderated by Felicia M. Knaul, Director, University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas

 

Panel 3: Sexuality and COVID-19; Wednesday, October 28, 11:00 AM–12:30 p.m. EDT

 

Featuring: Terry McGovern, Chair, Heilbrunn Department of Population & Family Health at Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University; Jhonny Lopez Gallardo, Executive Director, CIES Bolivia Sexual & Reproductive Health; Giselle Carino, CEO, International Planned Parenthood Federation / Western Hemisphere Region; Demetre Daskalakis, Deputy Commissioner of Disease Control, New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene; and Ben Wilson, Global Director, Durex; Moderated by Antón Castellanos Usigli, Consultant, AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami

 

Panel 4: Avances en Terapia Intensiva Durante la Pandemia por COVID-19; Friday, October 30, 6:00–7:30 p.m. EDT

 

Featuring: Dra. Carmen Hernández Cárdenas, Jefa de Áreas Críticas, Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias, México; Dr. Guillermo Domínguez Cherit, Subdirector de Medicina Crítica, Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición “Salvador Zubirán”, México; Dr. Eduardo Mireles-Cabodevila, Director Médico, Unidad de Terapia Intensiva, Cleveland Clinic, E.E.U.U.; Dr. Miguel Cieslikovski, Médico Adscrito a la Unidad de Terapia Intensiva, Hospital Francisco J. Muñiz, Argentina; Moderated by Dr. Sebastián Rodríguez Llamazares, Médico Adscrito, Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias, México

Registrants will receive email updates as new panels and plenaries are scheduled throughout 2020 and 2021.

Contacts

IAPAC MEDIA CONTACT:

Zack Pesavento, Director of Communications

zpesavento@iapac.org

For inquiries in Spanish:

Ariel Garcia Terron

ariel_garcia_terron@hotmail.com

AHF MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1833 work +1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org

For inquiries in Portuguese:

Guilherme Faviero

gfaviero@law.miami.edu

Facebook Comments

http://www.businesswire.com

