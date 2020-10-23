CORRECTING and REPLACING Summit Financial Supports Launch of New Pennsylvania-Based Wealth Advisory Firm

MRK Wealth Advisors aligns with Summit for its scale, depth of resources and fully integrated technology platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated Oct. 20, 2020, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

SUMMIT FINANCIAL SUPPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW PENNSYLVANIA-BASED WEALTH ADVISORY FIRM

MRK Wealth Advisors aligns with Summit for its scale, depth of resources and fully integrated technology platform

Summit Financial (“Summit”), a prominent financial services firm for top independent and breakaway advisors, is expanding its reach to Pennsylvania with the launch of MRK Wealth Advisors (“MRK Wealth”). MRK Wealth is aligning with Summit through its industry-leading affiliate partnership model and will gain access to a fully integrated suite of services and technology solutions, known as SummitVantage™, which will support the launch, operation and growth of the new business.

Based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, MRK Wealth is founded by industry veteran Mike Halvorsen and his son Joseph Bates. Halvorsen has spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry. During this time, he has developed a unique planning-focused approach as well as a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and how executives can amplify their wealth by focusing on maximizing compensation stock options, employer 401(k)s and pension plans. Bates has worked in financial services for several years and earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification last year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mike and Joe and to deliver the support they need to establish MRK Wealth Advisors and serve pharmaceutical executives at an elevated level,” said Ed Friedman, Summit’s Director of Business Development and Growth. “At Summit, we are constantly looking for growth-oriented advisors who embrace planning and will effectively represent the brand and reputation that we have spent 38 years building. Mike and Joe exemplify that philosophy.”

“Aligning with a robust firm like Summit was an extremely attractive option for many reasons,” remarked Halvorsen. “I wanted the opportunity to grow my business and thrive on my own, and I knew I needed a partner with the resources to help me deliver excellent service for my clients. Summit stood out as the answer by providing me with solutions that go well beyond what a typical wealth management firm would be able to offer, while also granting me the freedom to run my business independently.”

Summit and its affiliates offer top independent and breakaway advisors an opportunity to align with the firm through distinct partnership options that provide unmatched flexibility and access to technology, financial planning, investment management, insurance and operational support. Affiliates maintain full ownership of their businesses and participate in an industry-leading revenue option. Alternatively, advisors who qualify can become partners in Summit Growth Partners, a unique option providing monetization to advisors seeking to sell a minority interest in their firm.

“We built SummitVantage™ so that advisors and their clients could thrive no matter the challenges they face,” stated Summit’s Chief Executive Officer Stan Gregor. “We have forever focused on the spirit of long-term partnership, and not the short-term transactional relationships that we so often see with other firms. SummitVantage™ and the Summit Growth Partners model empower advisors to eliminate operational burdens and to refocus on what matters most: Building a business that can create a legacy and that best supports client needs.”

In August 2018, Summit Financial announced its partnership with Merchant Investment Management, which has supported the firm’s recent growth trajectory and forward-looking development. Advisors interested in aligning with Summit should visit www.SummitFinancial.com.

About Summit Financial

As an independent wealth management firm for almost 40 years, Summit Financial and its affiliates are proud to continue their legacy of guiding clients toward financial success by aligning extensive experience with a forward-thinking philosophy, adapting to industry changes for the sake of best serving our clients now and well into the future. With customized, holistic and hands-on advice, we turn life’s aspirations into success stories. Our financial advice focuses on individual needs and values, not industry norms. To learn more about our firm, please visit our website at www.SummitFinancial.com.

Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC registered investment advisor established November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business.

Investment advisory, financial planning services and products are provided through Summit Financial LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor. Insurance products and services are provided through Summit Risk Management. Summit Services IT and Summit Growth Partners LLC are affiliates of Summit Financial Holdings LLC and do not provide any financial products or services.

SummitVantage™ is a branding slogan only used to identify the services offered by Summit Financial Holdings, LLC’s affiliated firms.

Contacts

Media:



Tara Berardi



Gregory FCA for Summit Financial



Summit@GregoryFCA.com

215-337-4195