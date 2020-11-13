Crawford vs Brook Live Reddit Free Stream: Watch Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook Full Fight Online । Boxing Streams Reddit, UK Start time

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook 2020 Boxing Streams Reddit HD!! the biggest event in boxing, Crawford vs Brook fight is start on the 14th of November 10 pm ET. KELL BROOK makes his return to the ring this weekend against pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford.

Unbeaten superstar Crawford, 33, puts his WBO welterweight title on the line in the blockbuster bout over in Las Vegas, and unlike the majority of Brook’s previous fights, this time it will NOT be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Click Here to Watch Crawford vs Brook Full Fight Live Stream Free

Crawford vs. Brook Fight Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: ESPN (US), Premier Sports (UK)

Live stream: ESPN.com

When is Crawford vs Brook?

Crawford vs Brook will take place on Saturday, November 14.

The Bubble at the iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas plays host.

Expect the ring walk at around 4-5am UK time.

What live stream and TV channel is Crawford vs Brook on?

Crawford vs Brook will be live on Premier Sports in the UK, with coverage starting at 12.30am GMT.

Premier Sports 1 is available on Sky TV (412 and 429), Virgin TV (551 and 552) and online via the Premier Player on app and desktop.

Sheffield ace Brook is no longer with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable which have a deal with Sky Sports. He is now signed with Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

Who is the Crawford vs Brook undercard?

The big rematch between WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua Franco and former world champion Andrew Moloney heads up the undercard.

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook (WBO welterweight title)

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney (WBA super-flyweight title)

More to follow…

Why is Brook not fighting on Sky?

Brook boxed on Sky for most of his career, and even though he has now signed for Arum, he recently revealed his disappointment Hearn failed to get a deal done for it to be shown on Sky.

The 34-year-old had said: “I’ve always been a Sky Sports fighter, been in with Shawn Porter, Errol Spence, Golovkin. I’ve made some amazing nights with Sky Sports.

“The fans, I wanna give back to people that subscribe to Sky Sports, I want my fans to see me fight the pound-for-pound king in Crawford.

“But it’s not come off the way I wanted it to come off so I’m absolutely gutted.”

He also claimed he got Hearn ‘out of jail’ by fighting Triple G in 2016 as the promoter was ‘more interested’ in signing copies of his soon-to-be released book.

However, Hearn has come out swinging in an interview with iFL TV, saying: “I was really disappointed to be honest with you, and I was quite angry.

“Let’s just start with the Crawford fight and Sky situation – When Amir Khan boxed Terence Crawford, Kell Brook flew out there and he was talking to Top Rank.

“He had meetings with Top Rank probably about that fight and probably about other fights as well which didn’t go down very well with me to be honest with you. I’m an all or nothing kind of guy.

“I was never involved with one conversation they had with Top Rank regarding this fight, no consultation, no opinion from me, no part of the negotiations of the deal whatsoever.

“They chose to do this to all them. Was that because they didn’t wanna pay me? Or they wanted to go their separate way?

“Once you turn your back on me, don’t ever turn round and start walking back to me. You’re either with me or you’re not.”

Terence “Bud” Crawford will put an undefeated record and a world title on the line Saturday night when he takes on former world title-holder Kell Brook at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) is regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters of his generation. The WBO world welterweight champion switches stances, fights on the outside and toe-to-toe with ease, has excellent timing and a knack for dismantling his opponent’s game plans. He’s had incredible success at every level he’s fought at, and at 33 years old is hoping he can soon line up some of the biggest fights of his career.

Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) has had a fine career but is a massive underdog against Crawford. He has won three fights in a row since losing to Errol Spence Jr. and Gennady Golovkin in back-to-back fights. At 34 years old, “Special K” is looking to prove he still has some of the magic that allowed him to capture a world title at 147 pounds.Source

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

