Crotone vs Juventus Live Streaming Reddit FREE: Watch Serie A Game Online

Juventus vs Crotone: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Serie A clash. Crotone Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live Crotone host Juventus on Matchday 4 of the Serie A schedule on Sunday, October 17 at 02:45 pm EST. Here is the Crotone vs Juventus live stream information

Crotone host Juventus on Matchday 4 of the Serie A schedule, with the two sides finding themselves at opposite ends of the table. The Crotone vs Juventus live stream will begin on Saturday night, October 17 (October 17 at 02:45 pm EST). Serie A live action will take place at Stadio Ezio Scida in Crotone. Here is the Crotone vs Juventus live stream information, Crotone vs Juventus team news and preview.

Serie A live: Crotone vs Juventus preview

Crotone have had a torrid time in their first three games of the season, shipping 10 goals already. They find themselves in 20th place in the league, yet to pick up a point this season. They come into the game having lost 4-1 away to Sassuolo last time out.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unavailable for Juventus after testing positive with COVID 19 virus while on international duty with Portugal. Alvaro Morata is likely replacement for the Portuguese legend with Federico Chiesa set to start out wide. Rodrigo Bentancur at the base of midfield will slot in as a sweeper with Arthur and Adrien Rabiot pushing forward.

Italian champions Juventus will look to keep up the pressure on Atalanta and AC Milan when it plays an away game against Crotone. The Andre Pirlo managed team are still adapting to his brand of football but they can ill afford to drop points in the early stages of the championship. The game is a mismatch on many levels though with opposition Crotone failing to earn a single point so far. They look like an early candidate for relegation unless they buckle up and start winning games. Playing against Juventus will not be easy though considering the wide gulf in class between the two clubs. Crotone versus Juventus will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:15 am IST. Juventus Chief Backs Cristiano Ronaldo After Coronavirus Protocol Violation Claim By Italian Sports Minister.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be looking forward to playing their first Serie A game this month, after their last game against Napoli was called off. The defending champions find themselves in fourth place in the Serie A standings, having collected seven points from three games. They played out a 2-2 away draw against Roma the last time they played an official game, with Adrien Rabiot sent off in the fixture.

Crotone: Giuseppe Cuomo and Ahmad Benali are doubtful for the game after having picked up knocks in last month. According to Who Scored, Niccolo Zanellato and Denis Dragus are out of the game as well.

Juventus: Andrea Pirlo has several injury concerns ahead of the game, with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for COVID-19 on international duty. The Portuguese will sit this game out along with new singing Weston McKennie, who has tested positive for the virus as well. Aaron Ramsey got injured on international duty and will miss the game along with Matthijs de Ligt. The availability of Federico Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala is doubtful as well.

Crotone vs Juventus team news: Probable playing 11

Crotone: Cordaz; Magallan, Marrone, Golemic; Pereira, Cigarini, Vulic, Molina, Reca; Messias, Simy

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bentancur, Arthur; Chiesa, Kulusevski, Morata

How to watch Crotone vs Juventus live in India?

The live telecast of the Crotone vs Juventus game will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. The Crotone vs Juventus live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who want to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Crotone vs Juventus prediction

According to our Crotone vs Juventus prediction, Juventus will win the game.

