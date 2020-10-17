Soccer Streams Reddit Watch Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming Free La Liga TV Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Barça face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in a week which will also see the blaugranes play against Ferencváros in the Champions League and El Clásico against Real Madrid. It’s a 9.00pm kick-off in Madrid, and this guide should help you to work out what time that will be where you are. Remember that although the game is on Saturday 17 October, for some of you (in Asia and Oceania) that will be the early hours of Sunday morning.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for La Liga clash. BARCELONA will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Getafe on Saturday night. Getafe vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

The Catalan giants sit fifth in the table and have conceded no goals thus far.

When is the match?

The match will be held at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

It will kick-off in the evening at 8.00pm.

The game will take place on Saturday, October 17.

What TV channel is it on?

The match is being shown in the UK on La Liga TV.

UK viewers can also live stream the match on Bet365.com.

This option is only available for account holders, but viewers without an account can watch by joining here.

US fans can watch it on beIN Sports.

Team News

Barcelona

Goal-keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is unavailable for the clash.

Lomachenko vs Lopez Streams Reddit Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. Live Streaming Boxing Fight Game Online: Start time, TV Coverage, Preview, Updates

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Live Streaming Reddit FREE: Watch Full Boxing Fight Online

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Live Stream Boxing Fight 2020 Online: Start time, TV Channel, Preview and How to watch

Lomachenko vs Lopez Streams Reddit: Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. Live Streaming Boxing Full Fight Game Online – We share everything that is online

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Live Stream Free Reddit Boxing Full Fight Game

Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo are also injured and will miss out on the game this week.

Lionel Messi is expected to start fresh from international duty where he was caught in an explosive row with Bolivia’s manager Lucas Nava.

Getafe

The hosts go in-to the game with a practically full squad.

Amath Ndiaye is the only doubt for the team going in-to the match.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

