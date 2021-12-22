Ireland isn’t the biggest of nations, but has nevertheless earned its place on the sporting stage and has competed and won against some of the biggest out there. Whether individuals or teams, Ireland has had some great sporting moments – so let us take a look at some of those…





Rory McIlroy Ranked No. 1 Golf Player in the World

In 2012 Rory McIlroy took the top spot in world golf rankings, and also the title of second youngest to do so after Tiger Woods did in 1997. McIlroy went on to win more titles and accolades and asserted himself as one of the greatest golfers and Irish sporting heroes of all time.

Barry McGuigan Becomes World Featherweight Champion

The Belfast-born boxer took the title for world featherweight boxing champion 1985 from the clutches of Panamanian Eusebio Pedroza, who was defending his title for the 19th time. The match lasted 15 gruelling rounds with McGuigan ultimately winning on points. The ageing champion defending against the young upstart was a boxing match for the ages and remains one of Ireland’s greatest sporting moments.

Ken Doherty Wins the World Snooker Championship

Ken Doherty from Ranelagh, County Dublin did his country proud in 1997, when he defeated defending world snooker champion Stephen Hendry at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. This saw him become the first snooker player to win the World Championship at junior, amateur and professional level.

Katie Taylor Wins Gold

Katie Taylor made history in the 2012 Olympics in London ,when she became the first Olympic female lightweight champion with a gold medal for Ireland. It’s no surprise she received a warm welcome on her return to Ireland when fans spotted her waving the Irish flag from the cockpit windows of her plane!

Ronan O’Gara 2009 Drop Goal

It had been sixty-one years since Ireland had won a Grand Slam in the rugby Six Nations, but when they went into the 2009 tournament and in the final five minutes of the final match between them and Wales, it looked as if the boys in red were about to snatch victory with one point. However, Ronan O’Gara was handed the ball right in front of the posts and secured a victory with a quick drop goal ending the sixty-one years of hurt.

This became not only a huge moment in Ireland rugby history but Irish sport in general. With three Grand Slams under their belt, Ireland is yet to break out of the quarter-final stage in a Rugby World Cup, but with a recent triumphant win over the All Blacks, perhaps this could change?

Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

A man who needs no introduction now, but in 2015 he cemented his name in UFC and Irish history as he won his fight against Jose Aldo to be undefeated in eighteen straight bouts and become UFC featherweight champion. Not only this, but McGregor also claimed the fastest knockout in UFC history after knocking out Aldo thirteen seconds into the fight. Viewers of the fight may have been disappointed, but Irish sporting fans know this is one of the greatest moments in their history.

Ireland Reach the Quarter-Finals in the 1990 FIFA World Cup

In 1990, Jack Charlton’s Irish football team got through to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup – the furthest Ireland had ever got to and still have yet to beat. It was a bag of mixed emotions as this Irish team never actually won a game to get to this stage and only scored two goals. They ultimately lost 1-0 to hosts Italy, but this achievement is nevertheless a great moment in Irish sporting history.

