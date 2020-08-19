Damian Lillard Tells the Lakers: SURPRISE!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Well, the Lakers were supposed to run through the West on their way to a 17th Championship.

They were SUPPOSED to run through the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers were supposed to be tired. Exhausted from a play-in game. The Lakers were supposed to be rested.

Someone forgot to tell Damian Lillard.

With 34 points from the captain, the Lakers were punched in the gut as Portland pulled off a 100-93 win to steal game one of this Western Conference First Round series.

LeBron James put up a triple double in the losing effort. Losing effort that is.

Jusuf Nurkic had a double double. There was a Hassan Whiteside sighting. The ageless wonder Carmelo Anthony hit three HUGE shots in the money period. The Lakers, as expected, wiped out an early 16-point deficit and wrestled the lead from Portland, just as a number one seed is supposed to do.

But the night belonged to Dame. 34 points on the evening and three huge and long three-point field goals to bring the Blazers back from a six-point deficit. And when he hit a 35-foot, straight-on three, Portland had a lead they would not relinquish.

From then on, the Blazers did what the Lakers could not do. Close the deal.

The depth of the Portland Trail Blazers got it together, scored the win and a 1-0 series lead.

Hey Lakers, SURPRISE!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

