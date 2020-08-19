George Kittle: Why He Is The People’s Tight End

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The People’s Tight End – Is George Kittle

Let that sink in for those of you who don’t know who he is. If you need another explanation, let the words of “The Rock” do its job:

“And straight from the people’s champ, allow me to introduce you to the people’s tight end. My man George Kittle will block, he’ll catch a pass, he’ll lay the smackdown on your candy ass!”

Which perfectly describes this fourth-year TE from Iowa. Now you can describe him as the best PAID tight end in the NFL. Nothing – and the Snowman means NOTHING – against Travis Kelce of the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Or Austin Hooper or the like.

But when it comes to Kittle, he’s the entire package. Blocking, running, catching, pancaking, he’s everything!

He’s the tight end who just won’t go down. Just ask anyone who has had to try – TRY to tackle him. His stiff-arm is a block of cement if you get hit with it – or by it. His deceptive speed will run right by you. He’ll bowl you over with a shoulder and sheer strength.

And with all those attributes, the San Francisco 49ers rewarded Kittle with a five-year, $75 million dollar contract that will keep him a 49er for a while.

Kittle can do it all as explained earlier with an accurate description from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

If you need any more information on this brief dossier about how great George Kittle is, take the game in New Orleans.

Or the play in New Orleans in Week 14. 4th and 2, a number one seed in the NFC hanging in the balance, Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle at the 35 for a first down. BUT Kittle was not done. He raced down the sideline with Marcus Williams hanging on to his face mask for a 39-yard gain. That and the subsequent penalty set up the game-winning field goal by Robbie Gould. All set up by the play from Mr. Kittle.

So if there is any question, this brief dossier should answer it. If not, then his play on the field will.

If you smell, what Mr. Kittle is cookin’.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

