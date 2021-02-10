You might think that jetting off to a new and exciting destination is simply a means for relieving stress and perhaps satisfying curiosity. But did you know that travel also has the potential to strengthen the relationship between you and your partner? Here’s why.

You’re both out of your comfort zones

Travel can be a bit scary, especially when you consider how you’re suddenly miles away from your home comforts and familiar surroundings. When the material aspects of your life are no longer familiar, you are likely to feel closer to your partner and appreciate the fact that they are still the one constant in your day-to-day. You rely more on one another when you’re out of your comfort zones, and this can work to build higher levels of trust, companionship, and respect.

Travel encourages personal development

Many people will agree that travel can help to transform you into a better, more well-rounded person. It is known to open your mind and provide lots of opportunities to learn new things, engage with others from all walks of life, and discover more about yourself. All of this culminates in a decent amount of personal growth, which is great news for your EQ and the way in which you conduct yourself in all of your relationships – not just your romantic ones. Furthermore, when you travel together, you grow together, and this mutual growth has the potential to play a significant part in solidifying your connection.

It allows you to celebrate similarities and embrace differences

Regardless of where you choose to go, you’ll need to spend a fair amount of time compiling a diverse itinerary that takes both of your interests and preferences into account. There’s no doubt that there will be a few activities that you’ll both be keen to take part in, as well as a few sights that you’ll both be looking forward to seeing. However, there’s also a good chance that you’ll both have to do things that you probably wouldn’t have ordinarily. Travel is, therefore, a great chance to celebrate your similarities, all while embracing your differences and getting to know each other that much better. To make the job of finding something you both like as easy as possible, make sure to check out detailed guides on locations around the world at Mr Hudson explores. Discover everything from where to eat and sleep, things to see and do, and what the nightlife is like for a range of destinations. It could really help in planning your trip.

New experiences facilitate bonding

There’s something about trying something new together that will leave you feeling closer than ever before. Taking on new experiences is a sure-fire way in which to build memories, and it is these memories that work to make your relationship deeper and more meaningful. There’s no doubt that you’ll both enjoy reminiscing about these experiences for many years to come, reminding yourselves of all the good times and how fantastic the two of you are together. Further to this, there are a few studies that have demonstrated that trying new things with your partner actually stimulates the release of oxytocin – often referred to as the ‘bonding’ hormone. So, it’s chemically proven to strengthen your ties!

Do you really need any more reason to book a romantic vacation for two? Go for it!

