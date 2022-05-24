If you have found yourself feeling in a slump, you might wonder what it takes to get out of it. You want to improve your well being, but you just don’t know where to start. It’s best to start in the places where you can control the change. Some people might not know the impact of loving yourself, or lack thereof, has on your overall well being. It’s easy to compare yourself to others, tear yourself down, and not feel like enough. Learning how to love yourself is something you can control to improve your well being. Loving yourself can improve your confidence, mood, and how you treat others. When you know how to love yourself, then you can easily love others without feeling the need to compare yourself and your abilities. You become comfortable in who you are, because you know your strengths and uniqueness. Self-love can create a positive mindset, which boosts your mood and changes your perspective on things in life. Discovering how to love yourself can be what it takes to improve your wellbeing.

Honesty Is the Best Policy

We have all learned that lying can hurt more than help. And continually lying to yourself about who you are can be detrimental to your well being. Try taking some time to honestly think about who you are, where you are in life, and where you want to be. This isn’t a beat down session. This is a time of true reflection. In your time of reflection, it’s important to think about your strengths, talents, and accomplishments. We can all get in the habit of being our own worst critic. And it’s easy to believe what you continuously tell yourself all day everyday. That’s why forming a habit to show yourself some self-love can remind you of just how great and worthy you really are. It can be tough to transition your thoughts from negative to positive. Forming a new habit takes time and discipline. However, making it a point to be self-aware when you are not loving yourself, then replacing those critical thoughts with loving thoughts, is one step in learning how to love yourself well. Some other ways to practice honesty in self love is to tape notes of love and affirmation in places you spend most of your time like in your bathroom, your car, or on your fridge. This can help form the habit of speaking truth and love over your life instead of dishonesty and hate.





Be Kind To Your Body

After learning how to love yourself mentally, it’s also important to learn how to love yourself physically. This means feeding your body nutritious foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and regular exercise. Of course there are other ways to love your body such as a day of rest or a trip to the spa. But getting in the habit of loving yourself more than just once a month is crucial for improving your well being. How you take care of your body matters, and it’s a reflection of self-love. By feeding your body junk, never sleeping, and not drinking water, you are not loving the body you live in every single day. Being kind to your physical body is knowing how to love yourself.

Do What You Love

People often say to do what we love. Unfortunately there are things in life that we just have to do even if we don’t necessarily love it. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t make time for doing the things we do love. If you have a job that you dislike, and you don’t do any activities that you enjoy, that is going to negatively impact your well being. Making time for a hobby or activity you enjoy is a great way to love who you are.. If you are a artistic person but your everyday job has nothing to do with art, then a way to love yourself is to find ways to express yourself creatively outside of work. Maybe you enjoy being outdoors but spend most of your time inside all day. Then, make time in the mornings, evenings, or weekends to get outside and enjoy the nature around you. Knowing what you are good at and what you enjoy can help you figure out what your daily life should consist of. By making time in your day to do activities you enjoy, you are loving yourself and positively impacting your well being.

Have A Positive Impact On Your Well Being

Improving your well being can be easier said than done. But it doesn’t have to be impossible. Listing out priorities, setting goals, and having accountability can help you to have what it takes to improve your well being. Start with what you can control such as loving yourself. Speaking life and love over yourself daily is a great way to love yourself. Taking care of your body and pursuing things that you love to do are practical ways to love yourself and improve your well being.

