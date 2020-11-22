Home>#INSCMagazine>Dr. Refresh in LA Launches COVID Refresh to Be in Top-Notch Shape!
#INSCMagazine

Dr. Refresh in LA Launches COVID Refresh to Be in Top-Notch Shape!

By

November 22, 2020

22 Nov 2020
430
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 73
With COVID still plaguing the USA, companies have shifted to adapt to the new normal, especially one LA company in the wellness field. Located on Melrose Avenue, Dr. Refresh (the popular at-home vitamin drip company) in Los Angeles recently launched a new west coast wellness center at the famed members club The AllBright. Founded by triathlete and wellness enthusiast Chris Santos, Dr. Refresh’s list of services include vitamin IV drip infusion therapy, Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, Botox, Fillers and more, integrating cosmetic and aesthetic procedures that blend Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine.
I was excited to experience the new wellness center during a recent trip to Los Angeles. The staff were welcoming and informative. I chose to take them up on anti-wrinkle injections (botox) and I’m loving the results.
One of the other treatments I found interesting is the center’s COVID Refresh, which will have you looking in top notch shape for a Fall 2021 comeback. The Covid Refresh is a three part treatment featuring a Zoom-tech neck treatment (covering all angles on Zoom), cryoskin body sculpting (to ditch that “COVID 15”) and Dr. Refresh’s premium IV vitamin drip services to boost your immune system.
Medical services for Dr. Refresh provided are in partnership with celebrated plastic surgeon Dr. Edmund Fisher. Fisher is a board-certified otolaryngological surgeon and well respected facial plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles. His specialties include revision rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, neck lift, and minimally-invasive face and brow lifts.
I for one am excited to return to Dr. Refresh on my next visit to Los Angeles. The wellness center is a one-stop-shop for healing, recovery and improving one’s overall wellbeing. A must-have during this year’s pandemic. For more information visit https://doctorrefresh.com/ | Dr. Refresh is located at 8470 Melrose Pl, West Hollywood, CA 90069.


Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles

Photo: Pixabay
#INSCMagazine Health & Fitness Sports

Should You Use a Chiropractor to Treat Sports Injuries?

@TheInscriberMag
Being an athlete comes with many perks. Athletes are healthy and fit almost all of the time. However, they are
Nick Chubb (Jan. 8, 2018 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)
Nick Chubb (Jan. 8, 2018 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)
Nick Chubb (Jan. 8, 2018 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America) Nick Chubb (Jan. 8, 2018 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)
#INSC #INSCMagazine 2018 NFL Draft Opinion/Editorial

2018 NFL Draft: Comparing Georgia Running Backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel

ARLINGTON- Teams have a golden opportunity to find a high starting running back or a complimentary runner to go along
#INSC #INSCMagazine Big 12 Featured Front Page NCAA Football Opinion/Editorial Sports Spotlight

College Football: The Big 12 Conference Blew It

Four months ago, Big 12 Conference Commissioner, with the blessing of the conference presidents and athletic directors, stated that it

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.