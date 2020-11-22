How The Tox Is Changing The Way We Approach Our Health & Immunity 

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















In a time when your health and your immunity is most crucial, it is hard to know exactly what we can do to support our health and boost our immune system. The human body consists of eleven organ systems that all serve different purposes and protect our bodies in different ways. One of the most important organ systems to your overall health is the lymphatic system but most people don’t know about their lymphatic system, what it is, how it serves our bodies, and how to maintain it.

The lymphatic system is a network of tissues and organs that help rid the body of toxins, waste, and unwanted materials. The primary function of the lymphatic system is to transport lymph, a fluid containing infection-fighting white blood cells, throughout the body. The lymphatic system is the first line of defense against diseases and viruses, filtering and producing white blood cells that fight infection, disease, fungi, and other invaders of the body.

If you have not heard of this system or perhaps you have but didn’t know what it did or why it was important, you are not alone. Its importance to our health has largely been ignored in the United States until recently. The Tox, a lymphatic drainage studio is bringing the importance of our lymphatic system to the forefront os and making it easy and mainstream to care for this system and detoxify it. The Tox Technique is a unique blend of massage that detoxifies the body and mind with a curated massage blend of Japanese ampuku and European and Brazilian massage promotes myofascial release that detoxifies the lymphatic system.

The Tox has taken something so important to our health and made it a relaxing experience with immediate aesthetic results. Because the curated techniques remove toxins and activate the lymphatic system, you will notice an immediate reduction in bloat and residual matter, resulting in an immediate slimmer appearance – that lasts! As your body continues to eliminate toxins over the next few days after your massage, you will notice reduced inflammation and bloating, reduced appearance of cellulite, increased digestive health, less fatigue, and a stronger immune system.

The Tox has not only created a technique like no other on the market, but it has also created an experience far beyond a massage. The moment you walk in the door you are greeted with vibrant and positive energy from The Tox team in a beautiful space with positive affirmations on the wall and rose quartz crystals that are known for inviting love into your life. For people who are not able to make it to one of the five studios located in LA, NYC, Miami and Walnut Creek, The Tox offers products to maintain your lymphatic system at home from plant based creams to wands that help stimulate the massage technique.

The Tox is offering the first experience in lymphatic drainage with a massage technique that truly works, bringing the idea of detoxing and supporting our lymphatic system main stream. Boosting your health and your immune system is now relaxing and fun and available to everyone.

