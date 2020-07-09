E&E LONDON: UK’S NEW AND UPCOMING HANDMADE JEWELLERY DESIGNERS

e&e Jewellery is a jewellery retail store located all across London, UK. They specialize in providing customers with one of the most amazing handmade jewellery collections. They also provide their services on an online store with a variety of jewelleries available to customers across the world.

The store began back in 2009 when they supplied upwards of 3000 retailers ranging from independent boutiques to some of the most renowned names on the high street.

e&e Jewellery have up to 19 active different stores across the world – these are boutiques in places like Madrid, Miami London, Lisbon and Istanbul.

E&E JEWELLERY PRODUCTS

Their products are comprised of collections which are frequently renewed in order to give every customer a unique experience each time they set foot into their shop in London. All products are handmade and diversified. Some of their products include: evil eye jewellery, a collection of ear cuffs and other silver jewelleries.

E&E JEWELLERY SERVICES

As earlier mentioned, they provide their handmade jewellery services both in London, UK and across the world. With over 19 active different stores across the world, they supply individually selected and designed jewelleries mostly made of precious diamonds, pearls, gems and stones. Each and every one of their jewellery pieces come from fair trade sources.

With an online store having a wide selection of jewellery products ranging from different types of rings and bracelets to ear cuffs, e&e jewellery have been able to reach out to a massive audience online and provide their services to customers around the globe. They also provide free world wide delivery for customers on their online store. One of the main reasons why they are appreciated around the world and in the UK is because their products come in various stunning shapes and colours.

E&E JEWELLERY GOALS

The idea of being able to offer handmade jewelleries to customers in Uk and around the world have been one of their major goals and their love and passion for the services they provide, have been what has made them come this far. They have always aimed at providing the best fashionable jewelleries in the market, to make their customers feel confident and fulfilled with their jewellery collection.

e&e jewellery have always had a way of reducing the limitations associated with their products and they have also gone an extra mile by providing a blog on their website to help customers better understand their products and services and also provide some helpful instructions on how to basically wear your jewelleries in order to have the best results.

CONCLUSION:

