UMC Reports Sales for June 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2020.
Revenues for June 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
June
|
14,581,494
|
11,706,642
|
+2,874,852
|
+24.56%
|
Jan.-June
|
86,654,107
|
68,614,143
|
+18,039,964
|
+26.29%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
