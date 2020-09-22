Effective Ways to Get in Shape During Lockdown

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countless people are spending a lot more time at home. In addition to protecting yourself and your loved ones, hanging out at home can help curb the spread of the virus and prevent medical facilities from becoming overwhelmed. Another upside to sticking around the old homestead is being able to attend to tasks and projects that have been on the backburner for ages. So, if you’ve been meaning to get in shape or fine tune your fitness regimen, there’s no time like the present to bring your health goals to fruition. Anyone looking to make the most of this opportunity should heed the following pointers.

Create a Realistic Fitness Schedule

When beginning a new fitness regimen, it’s easy to set lofty goals. However, it’s important to remember that setting big goals is one thing, and putting in the work to realize those goals is quite another. The problem with setting unrealistic goals is that it essentially sets you up for disappointment. When we don’t see our desired results within our desired timeframes, many of us won’t hesitate to throw in the towel. Worse yet, this type of disappointment often discourages people from adopting fitness regimens in the future.

To nip this problem in the bud, make a point of setting realistic goals that correspond to a manageable fitness schedule. When creating this schedule, take your weight, stamina and overall fitness level into account. Instead of setting large goals right off the bat, opt to start small and gradually work your way up. As many fitness gurus can attest, habitually overexerting yourself can result in lasting consequences. Everyone beginning a new fitness routine wants to see results as quickly as possible, but that generally isn’t the way exercise works. The road to physical fitness is long, and more often than not, the people who peddle shortcuts are full of hot air.

Embrace Healthy Eating Habits

When stuck at home for long periods, the temptation to give into every junk food craving can be very powerful. While there’s nothing wrong with occasionally indulging these cravings, regularly consuming unhealthy foods is ill-advised for anyone looking to get in shape. People who are serious about improving their eating habits would be wise to avoid foods that are high in fat and/or calories. Sticking to a diet that’s rich in fruits, veggies, whole grains and protein can be particularly beneficial to both your waistline and fitness goals.

Exercise buffs should always be on the lookout for protein-rich dining options. Since protein helps build muscle, reduce hunger levels and boost metabolism, incorporating into your regular diet should be a priority. In addition to helping build and repair tissue, protein plays a vital role in the creation of hormones, enzymes and other bodily chemicals. Anyone on the hunt for protein-rich sides and entrees should consider poultry, lean meats, fish, eggs and assorted produce. If you’re not a fan of meat, good vegan protein powder may be right up your alley.

Combine Fun with Fitness

There’s no rule stating that getting in shape can’t be an enjoyable experience. If you’re looking for ways to make exercise more fun, you can start by selecting workout activities that you enjoy engaging in. For example, if you have a knack for stretching, why not try your hand at yoga? Additionally, if you have a passion for walking or running, invest in a good treadmill. If strength training is your preferred fitness activity, order weights that are suited to your strength class. Video game enthusiasts looking to combine their love of gaming with their desire to get in shape should add titles like Ring Fit Adventure, Arms and Beat Saber to their libraries.

The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is far from ideal. These are stressful, scary times, and living through them can be equal parts frustrating and exhausting. If there’s one silver lining to this colossal mess, it’s having the time to take care of various tasks you’ve let fall by the wayside. Tackling your media backlog, honing your culinary skills and virtually reconnecting with old friends are all constructive and enjoyable ways to use your newfound downtime. However, being stuck at home doesn’t mean that physical fitness is off the table. To the contrary – there’s never been a better time to pursue your fitness goals in earnest.

