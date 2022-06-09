Without challenging dungeons, a Soulsborne video game simply cannot exist. This list compiles, in order, the top 10 entries from each of FromSoftware’s various series that are only tangentially related to one another.

Dungeon crawling in a FromSoftware game, whether it be Elden Ring or one of the developer’s earlier titles like Bloodborne, is one of the most memorable types of gameplay experiences that can be had in a video game. You will not be provided with a map as you attempt to navigate the labyrinthine areas of the game, which are filled with dangerous bosses, enemies hiding in the shadows, and numerous traps. But once you’ve made it to the end, you’ll have a mental map that shows you where to go and which enemies you need to eliminate.





These dungeons are a crucial component in what gives FromSoftware’s games their illustrious reputation. Those who are up to the challenge will be rewarded handsomely and will experience the exhilarating feeling that comes with accomplishing something that appears to be impossible. The dungeons in FromSoftware games that provide the best distillation of that experience are listed below in the order that we think they should be played in.



1. Boletaria Was the Castle Dungeon Game That Inspired All of FromSoftware’s Other Games

The gameplay of Demon’s Souls is different from that of the other Souls games. Demon’s Souls does not feature a single connected world but rather a series of levels, each of which consists of three parts and concludes with a boss fight. The neighborhood of Boletaria is the first location you’ll explore, and it makes a powerful first impression.

Without so much as a single word being spoken, Boletaria manages to convey the gloomy tone of the world while also educating you on its gameplay mechanics and level design. There are dragons in Boletaria that will try to consume you alive, hidden NPCs that will fight alongside you, and branching pathways that will ensure that each new playthrough is unique and memorable.



2. The most recognizable location in all of Dark Souls is Anor Londo.

Anor Londo marks the game’s halfway point, and it’s not hard to understand why so many players consider it to be their favorite area of the game. A massive castle sits atop the mountainous area that makes up this location. You have to make your way through a number of dungeons just to get a glimpse of it, and buy Elden Ring runes will blow your mind when you do. The entire location has a golden tinge to it, giving Elden Ring runes the appearance of being something from an ancient myth.

In addition to that, it has enormous soldiers, flying demons, and a massive blacksmith who can provide you with incredible enhancements. In addition, Ornstein and Smough, two of the series’ most notorious bosses, face off against the player at the end of the Anor Londo chapter.



3. The city of Central Yharnam extends a warm welcome to players of Bloodborne.

This is where the real Bloodborne begins. When the game begins, players are immediately thrust into the action in the Central Yharnam region. You are going to get ambushed by dozens of hunters, dogs, and crows who are just waiting there. As you make your way through the gothic city, XBOX Elden Ring Runes for sale is your job to figure out how to fight off multiple waves of enemies at the same time.



There are a number of forks that can be taken in Central Yharnam, some of which will take you down into the sewers, while others will bring you face to face with the Cleric Beast. The area can be difficult to navigate at first, but the sheer complexity of everything there is mesmerizing. Just make sure you’re ready to take on some Lovecraftian creatures as well.



4. Leyndell Is Elden Ring’s Biggest And Most Impressive Area

Although the open-world layout of Elden Ring is impressive, the game really goes out of its way to blow your mind with the Leyndell boss fight. Throughout your journey in The Lands Between, you will find clues that lead you closer and closer to the Capital. After making your way to the north, you will come upon a sizable metropolis at the foot of the Erdtree.



This golden city will have you running through streets, jumping across buildings, climbing up stairs, fighting multiple bosses, and doing a great deal more than that. To get a good feel for this region would require dozens of hours of exploration on your part. Because there are numerous ways to enter it, each person’s account of Leyndell will be unique.



5. The Irithyll of the Boreal Valley is Both Enchanting and Frightening to Behold

Irithyll of the Boreal Valley is regarded as one of FromSoftware’s most breathtaking settings, and it is unlocked in Dark Souls 3 when the player defeats a massive boss skeleton deep within a cavern in the game’s main area. The sight of this city bathed in blue is a real treat for the eyes. However, cheap Elden Ring runes is not only beautiful to look at; the layout incorporates numerous hidden passages, a number of bonfires, roads that lead to other dungeons, and a large number of foes who are just waiting to trample you. It is one of the best areas in Dark Souls 3, and it culminates with the unveiling of Anor Londo at the end, which is a wink and a nod to those who have played the original Dark Souls game.



6. The demo for Bloodborne: Demon’s Souls was played in the Tower of Latria.

The Tower of Latria is without question the most terrifying location in the game. In the beginning of the game, you will have to make your way through a gloomy prison that is full of Cthulhu wizards who are able to kill you with a single bullet. In the second level, you will have to descend winding towers while avoiding being ambushed by human centipedes. This entire region is filled to the brim with Lovecraftian beasts that are meant to terrify you. Latria is not a one-trick pony like the majority of the other dungeons created by Fromsoft. You will encounter a large number of NPCs, quest lines, items, and traps, all of which require you to pay attention and investigate every nook and cranny.



7. The Hunter’s Nightmare Is A Brilliant Inversion Of Expectations

The developer FromSoftware is known for producing excellent games, and the company frequently augments these titles with downloadable content that is even more impressive. This is the case with Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters downloadable content pack. The first location is called The Hunter’s Nightmare, and Elden Ring gold for sale serves as a mirror image of the game’s hub region, which is called The Hunter’s Dream. In the Nightmare mode, you will travel through twisted versions of areas from the base game, but along the way, you will come across veteran hunters who are armed with powerful Elden Ring items. As you progress through the area, it will gradually become more grotesque and violent until you come face to face with Ludwig, who is easily one of the most challenging bosses you will face in the game.



8 . The Ringed City Is a Stunning Final Act for Dark Souls 3, and It Should Not Be Missed

The Ringed City, which was made available as downloadable content, serves as Dark Souls 3’s concluding area. Because of its connection to the Kiln of the First Flame, this region exudes a sense of conclusion on account of its name. It features some of the most challenging foes and bosses in the series, a variety of different pathways in terms of both appearance and gameplay, and some of the most intense boss battles in the series. Those who have completed the Dark Souls series of games will find that the Ringed City serves in many ways as a final test. You will travel through a poison swamp, be required to avoid angels of death, battle through reskins of previous bosses that serve as standard enemies, and eventually meet Darkeater Midir and Slave Knight Gael face to face.



9. The Failure of Farum Azula Demonstrates That FromSoftware Retains a Plentiful Supply of Ideas

When you explore Elden Ring, it is easy to see how certain areas, such as Stormveil Castle and the Academy of Raya Lucaria, take inspiration from other places in games developed by Fromsoftware in the past. Nevertheless, this does not imply that the creators of the game ran out of ideas for locations, as the example of Crumbling Farum Azula demonstrates.



This city is in ruins, it is floating in the air, and is surrounded by enormous tornadoes and dragons. This section of Elden Ring makes excellent use of your ability to jump, as conceals a large number of passages and elevations just beyond your line of sight. When you combine that with some of the most challenging dragon battles in the game, you have the makings of a dungeon that is truly exceptional.



10. Research Hall Is A Vertical Dungeon That Has A Slight Twist To It

Research Hall is a location that can be found in Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters downloadable content and is deserving of its spot among the best that FromSoftware has to offer. You’ll need to make your way up the area, which has multiple paths and enemies that will try to bash your head in as you go. When you first enter Research Hall, there is nothing particularly remarkable about it; however, once you pull the lever, things start to get more interesting. You are given access to the staircase that leads to the boss, but the level also changes to include new pathways and traps that are designed to throw you off your game. Because of this, the tension in this area never subsides, and it forces you to remain on your toes.

