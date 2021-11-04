Staying in the Premier League is fundamental for every side taking part in the division, with the financial implications of dropping down to the Championship potentially disastrous for clubs.

The Championship is a hugely competitive league, filled with superb teams but the Premier League is the undisputed holy grail and the battle for survival in 2021/22 is already starting to intensify.





Newly promoted sides often head up the market when it comes to predicting which sides will be relegated each season but in recent times, sides such as Leeds United, Wolves and Aston Villa defied the early season predictions to comfortably avoid the drop.

With 9 games gone in the Premier League season so far, Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich City have all yet to win a game in the league this term and look to be very much in the mix to do down.

Elsewhere, Leeds, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all won just one game each, whilst Watford’s poor early season form saw them decide to sack Xisco Munoz and replace him with former league winner Claudio Ranieri.

With so much football still to be played, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns along the way but here is a rundown of the sides set to be involved in the Premier League 2021/22 race for survival:

Relegation Odds

Norwich City – 1/6 with UniBet

It has been a rough start to the season for Daniel Farke's Norwich City. They have picked up a paltry 2 points from their opening 9 games and the manner of some of their defeats have been chastening.

A 5-0 loss on the road at Manchester City was topped with a 7-0 humbling by Chelsea and the writing appears to already be on the wall at Carrow Road. They still have time to turn things around but with a 5-point deficit from safety already, it looks as if it’s going to be a long season ahead in Norfolk.

Burnley – 4/5 with 888 Sport

Sean Dyche is well known in the Premier League for being able to produce results on a limited budget and he will need all his knowhow to help keep Burnley in the league this season. The Clarets have drawn 4 of their first 9 games and have shown their usual competitive spirit but seem to be lacking their usual defensive stability that has kept them in the league for so long.

With only 9 games gone, the Clarets are well in the mix and could produce another great escape again this term.

Watford – 21/20 with Coral

The Hornets acted quickly after a sloppy start to the season and brought enigmatic Italian Claudio Ranieri into the manager’s hot seat, in an attempt to arrest the slide. A superb 5-2 win at Everton last time out suggests that they are up for the fight this year but with 17 goals conceded in 9 games, their leaky defence could prove to be an issue.

Newcastle United – 7/5 with Paddy Power

The Toon garnered international attention earlier this month as they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners, making them the richest side in the Premier League. All eyes are inevitably on January and how they will look to improve the squad, but they are currently winless in the league this term and have parted ways with Steve Bruce.

The passionate fanbase at St James’s Park could prove to be a 12th man but the Magpies do need to improve and do so quickly if they are to stay up.

