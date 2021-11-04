October was an exciting time for greyhound racing, with several big race nights taking place at England’s top racetracks throughout the course of the month — including the Graded Derby, the BGBF Puppy Cup, the Kent Derby and the English Oaks, to name just a few.

The return of racegoers to the biggest and best meetings after an 18-month absence has also helped the sport massively, bringing back that electric atmosphere while recuperating some much-needed finances.





With plenty of action for the punters to get their teeth stuck into in the greyhound betting on betdaq.com, let’s take a look back at some of the big winners from October’s racing. Read on to find out more.

Graded Derby Final – Deanridge Awesom

The inaugural edition of the Graded Derby, a version of the prestigious English Greyhound Derby for lower graded dogs, went down a treat at the newly reopened Towcester with Deanridge Awesom landing his connections the £10,000 prize purse. The Allison Kelly-Pilgrim-trained greyhound entered the traps as the favourite and had gained the lead at the first bend after breaking well. The three-year-old never looked like being beaten in the 500-metre outing from there, going on to win by three and a half lengths clear of Burgess Vivato.

BGBF Puppy Cup – Moments Of Magic

The Graded Derby Final wasn’t the only big race to take place at Towcester last month, as the BGBF Puppy Cup also returned to the Nottinghamshire-based course. It proved to be a fantastic night for Kevin Hutton, with the first three dogs crossing the line all trained by the Brit. Moments Of Magic found a late burst of pace to deny his kennelmate Signet Denver by a shorthead, while Sleek By Design was a further length and a half being in third. Amazingly, all three dogs came from the litter of Magical Bale and Forest Natalee.

Kent Derby – Galaxy Freedom

Galaxy Freedom caused an almighty upset in the Kent Derby at Central Park, winning the Category 1 race from 28/1. David Mullins’ Brookside Richie was sent off as the favourite. However, a poor break from the traps ruined his chances immediately, leaving Hilight Arkle and Lenson Doolin to fight for the lead. For the most part of the 480m final, it looked like it was between those two greyhounds. But Galaxy Freedom come from nowhere to beat Hilight Arkle past the post by a shorthead.

Champion Stakes – Night Time Danny

There was another amazing last-ditch comeback from a greyhound in the Champion Stakes, with Night Time Danny coming from the back of the field to deny long-time leader Gymstar Elusive, who led around all four bends, and win the £10,000 prize purse for owner and trainer Stephen Rayner at Romford. Last at the first bend, it was a sensational recovery from the 3/1 shot to get over the line a few lengths ahead of the rest of the field.

Marathon Trophy – Space Jet

Not content with just winning the St Leger, setting a track record at Perry Barr Stadium earlier this year, Space Jet won what was perhaps one of the most exciting renewals of the Marathon Trophy at Towcester. It was a fast start from the traps by 33/1 shot Burgess Elite and he led by a few lengths for the most part of the 942m race. However, around the final bend, he was reined in by Space Jet, who just got his neck in front as four dogs now raced hot on his tail as one. The Matt Dartnell-trained greyhound held on to win by half a length with very little to separate the rest of the field.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

