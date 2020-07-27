Entertainment: Peanskean Tha Riddler talks meeting Vigilante

During the time Vigilante spent as a background actor, before getting speaking roles one of his favorite sets to work on was The Yard. The Yard was casted by the #1 Black casting company Cab Casting. A huge part of his career was building his relationship with Cab and he did this during the filming of The Yard and Step Sisters, which happened to be filming at the exact same time.

Once step sisters ended The Yard would continue production but change its title to The Quad. Vigilante loved filming with this particular set mainly because of the people he met. One of these dope people ended up being Peanskean.

Pean is a producer from Michigan and since Vigilante shares those same backgrounds they bonded instantly. After the Quad wrapped Pean went on to create his own podcast and had Vigilante on as a guest. This is what he had to say about that episode:

~#RiddleMeThis – Who is Vigilante?

At a private studio, on the East Side of Atlanta. Vigilante pulled up to meet with Peanskean Tha Riddler for an interview on The Riddler podcast show called “SkeanCast 64”. Which is available now on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

First meeting Remarcus “Vigilante” on the set of the BET tv show “The Quad” or maybe even a few shows before then. Which was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, also was a movie before it became a hit tv show. Hearing him first speak, I knew he was not from The South. Turns out Vigilante was from where I was from. Pure Michigan. Born in Flint, Michigan right next to my birthday place Saginaw.

Vigilante is into doing Music, Movies, & plenty other things that make him a Public Figure all throughout. Reminding me of Clarence Avant “The Black Godfather”. Well-rounded and focused, nothing really could stop him or get in his way. Also helping others along the way during his journey to success.

You can catch more of the interview between Vigilante on Peanskean Riddler podcast show “SkeanCast 64”. Which is available wherever you get your podcast from.

-Peanskean Riddler ~

