EPL Transfer Talk: Premier League Clubs That Are Targeting A Summer Rebuild

The Premier League might have been put on hold for a few months, but work behind the scenes for its clubs certainly wasn’t. Now the football has returned, though, it is all systems go as the league aims to cram the rest of the season in and get it finished.

Despite the obvious differences between football now and how it was pre-pandemic, it is good to have it back still, isn’t it? There are only so many Netflix shows you can watch or a limited amount of casino games you can play, despite many operators in Canada accepting entropay now by the way. The return of the Premier League has certainly been welcomed with open arms in that respect, with a feast of football served up as a result. The world needs it, Liverpool fans were desperate for their team to win the league, and the European and relegation places need to be decided.

With many of the Premier League’s bigger clubs falling way behind league leaders Liverpool, though, we thought we’d round up some of the reported transfers those clubs are targeting to help them close the gap.

Manchester City

Manchester City have an immensely talented squad, but it’s balance they probably don’t have, particularly when assessing their defence. That is an area Pep Guardiola will surely be keen to address, with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba recently linked, along with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. Tightening up their relatively leaky defence is an undoubted priority for the Citizens in the summer. Do that, alongside adding one or two more options in attacking areas, and they will surely be there or thereabouts.

Leicester City

Brendan Rogers has done a remarkable job at Leicester since taking over as Foxes boss. They have had a few issues at times this campaign, though. Judging by the transfer rumours, their defence appears to be a concern for Rodgers with Southampton centre-half Jannik Vestergaard reportedly interesting the club. A centre back appears to be the priority, but the club has also been courting Liverpool’s Adam Lallana, among a whole host of other names.

Chelsea

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already signed up, Chelsea look to be in for a huge overhaul in the summer and the big business we’ve become so used to seeing from the club since owner Roman Abramovich took over. Leicester’s Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a number of months now, as has Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic.

Manchester United

Whenever there’s a transfer window, Manchester United tend to be heavily featured in it. Their rebuild has been going on for a number of seasons now, with countless failed signings and missed targets. The Red Devils will be desperate for a smooth summer window this time around, with names such as Jadon Sancho, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Leon Bailey and Wissam Ben Yedder topping a comprehensive list of rumoured targets.

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has been bemoaning his lack of squad depth ever since he took the Spurs job, so a busy off season is expected at Tottenham. The likes of Thomas Meunier, Philippe Coutinho, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kurt Zouma are topping their list.

Arsenal

Where do we even begin with Arsenal? The club has well and truly dropped out of the top six and appears to be heading towards a mid-table finish. Mikel Arteta certainly has his work cut out. Names such as Thomas Partey, Wissam Ben Yedder, Daniele Rugani, Odsonne Edouard and Federico Bernardeschi have been linked. Time to clear out the deadwood, Mr. Arteta.

