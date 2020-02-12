Everything You Need to Know About TRX and TRX Wallet

With so many different cryptocurrencies currently on the market (and more popping up every day), finding a reliable cryptocurrency to invest in can be a daunting task.

Today we’re going to look at the cryptocurrency Tron coin and the Tron Wallet. Delving deep into their history and why we think TRX (aka Tron Coin) is a substantial investment.

What is Tron cryptocurrency?

Tron coin is a cryptocurrency that currently has a lot of buzz in the Asian markets and around the world. Its founder Justin Sun is a protege of the legendary investor Jack Ma and the currency has been making big moves in the Asian markets partnering with companies such as Ali Baba and oBike (an extremely popular bike-sharing company based out of Southeast Asia).

What is TRX?

TRX or Tron coin is a digital cryptocurrency founded in September 2017 by entrepreneur Justin Sun. The currency launched for 0.002 cents per coin and has only risen from there. At the time of writing this, the current circulating supply is 65,748,192,475 TRX with a total amount of 100,000,000,000 TRX. TRX is not available to be mined. It is listed among the top 15 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, and from early December 2018 to early January 2019, the currency grew over 2000% in just under three weeks. The rapid growth of this currency has been very promising for those looking to invest in the coin, and a large number of key players in the global corporate space have already partnered with this promising young start-up, headed by founder Justin Sun.

Why TRX Can be Used

TRX has many different applications. The cryptocurrency can be used as an investment vehicle, and it can also be used as traditional currency. TRX empowers artists and content creators all over the world into having ownership over the content they create. Tron’s long term vision is building a decentralized web 3.0 that will take the internet back to its roots of being a free-flowing decentralized network of artists and entrepreneurs creating content for the future.

This vision is led by the 27-year-old founder of TRX Justin Sun. Justin Sun is a handpicked protege of Jack Ma and a graduate of the Jack Ma Hunan University (which has a lower acceptance rate than Princeton University). Justin Sun is also a graduate of Pennsylvania University, and he currently works closely with the Ali Baba group, founded by his mentor Jack Ma.

How to Use TRX

All TRX transactions are recorded to a public ledger. The model utilized by TRX is called UTXO, which is an improvement of Bitcoins Blockchain technology with a greater emphasis on security. The currencies main application currently is that of a speculative investment vehicle, with hopes of eventually becoming an economic powerhouse and full-fledged currency accepted by all major retailers around the globe.

Where to Buy TRX

TRX can be purchased in several different ways. The currency can be purchased via bank deposits or wire transfers. It can also be purchased via other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Ethereum, and many others. TRX can also be purchased via credit and debit cards and peer-to-peer sources. The Tron coins can be purchased via the TRON Foundation app as well as a number of third party crypto sellers available online.

Where to Store TRX

TRX can be stored in the TRX Wallet such as TronLink .

TronLink is the first official TRON wallet supported by the TRON Foundation and promoted on the official website of Justin Sun, the inventor of Tron. It is available for iOS and Android, as well as the Google Chrome browser extension. The TRON network acts as much more than a simple wallet, however. It can also be used as a social media platform, and the TRON Foundation hopes to grow the platform continuously over the coming years.

Ultimately, there is a lot of excitement and buzz around Tron coin and the future of TRX. The TRON foundation has made some very exciting partnerships with powerful companies over the past year including Bitmain (a leading producer of ASIC chips used for the cryptocurrency mining), Zag S&W (a leading international law firm that focuses on commercial and corporate law), and oBike (the leading bike-sharing company in Southeast Asia).

With leadership from the energetic young CEO Justin Sun, the future is looking very bright and exciting for this young cryptocurrency, and we all look forward to witnessing the growth of this young nonprofit foundation if the future is half as bright as current projections we can expect to see a lot of good done in the world as well as a lot of money being made for TRX investors.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

