If you enjoy spending your time relaxing or hanging out in your lounge regularly, it makes sense that it should feel like an inviting and comfortable space. If your current setup needs an overhaul, then keep reading. We’ve put together 5 ways to transform your lounge into a space the whole family can enjoy.

Declutter





One of the first things you should do when making over your lounge is to have a good clear-out. It’s easy to accumulate excess belongings over the years, and before you know it, your room is filled to the brim with nick-nacks and other possessions.

Set anything to one side that you no longer want, need, or use and only retain the things that are either a necessity or that you feel will look great in your newly revamped space. Not only can a clear-out make your room look bigger, but it can be therapeutic too.

Give it a good clean

Another great way to transform your lounge is to clean it from top to bottom. Dust and wipe down all surfaces, including doors, window frames, and baseboards, and wash windows inside and out to let as much natural light flood your room.

If it’s been a while since you had your carpets and upholstery cleaned, either hire a machine and do it yourself or, if you want the easy option and budget isn’t an issue, arrange for a specialist company to do it for you. Rugs can also collect lots of germs, odors, and dirt, so it’s worth having them looked at also. From short pile to shag rug cleaning, you might be surprised at the transformation after they have been professionally cleaned.

Play around with lighting

Lighting can instantly change the way a room looks, so it’s worth playing around with until you find something that suits the mood you are going for. Floor and side lamps are a particularly great way to add a relaxing ambiance at the end of a hard day.

If you want to go for something with a bit of a wow factor, center light fittings come in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors.

Jazz up your existing furniture

If you are working on a tight budget or fancy doing something a little different, why not upcycle your existing furniture? There are loads of specialist paints and painting techniques you can use to turn drab or dated pieces into something unique.

An even cheaper way to give your lounge a different look is to keep your existing furniture but move it around. It can provide a different perspective to a room without any cost whatsoever.

Decorate

Whether you want to add a feature wall with a mural or some fabulous wallpaper or add pops of color with some new accessories, decorating can give your lounge a new lease of life. A tin of paint and some hard work is all you need to create a whole new look and transform your lounge into a homely and welcoming space.

