It’s easy to think that when you turn something off it stops using power. That approach seems to make sense, after all, if you’re not using it what can it be using power for?

The simple answer is it needs the power to ensure it responds instantly to your needs. Any device that has a standby mode uses power, even when it’s off. We’re not just talking about the power that the standby light uses. In effect, the device is constantly listening and waiting for you to tell it what to do.

It may not seem like much but this small power drain can add up to a significant amount of money, especially when you consider how many appliances are using power when turned off.

Electrical Leakage

It is important to note that you can also be using excess electricity through a process called electrical leakage. This is when the wiring has gone bad and the electricity is effectively leaking out. It can cause sparks to simply disappear into the ground.

You’ll need to get a level 2 electrician to inspect our electrics every year to ensure this isn’t happening. They can also help you address any other electrical issues and give advice on saving energy.

You should note, bad electrics are one of the main causes of house fires, an annual inspection can help to ensure your electrics aren’t bad.

Your Television

Most people leave their television on all the time. Of course, it’s not just the TV, you’ll also have a DVD player, satellite box, perhaps even a cable box and surround sound. All of these items are generally lugged in together and left on.

You may be surprised by how much these devices cost you when they don’t need to be on. Switch the mains off or unplug them to reduce your electricity bill. It takes a few extra seconds to turn them on, that’s all.

You should also note that modern televisions have a listening feature. They are waiting for your voice command but this listening feature can record snippets of your conversations. That’s not something you really want happening.

Mobile Phone Chargers

It’s easy to keep your mobile phone plugged in or even the charger plugged in ready to use. This is especially true with the new wireless charging units. However, if the charger is plugged in its drawing an electrical current, even if it’s not charging anything. Unplug them!

Laptops/Computers

A laptop charger or a computer that is left plugged in will draw power in the same way as your television. It ensures it’s ready to be used at any time. Of course, you’re rarely in that much of a rush to start using your computer. Unplugging it will save you money.

Kitchen Appliances

Your microwave and coffee machine are probably plugged in all the time, waiting to be used. They will have a light on them and many have a clock function. These draw a significant amount of power during the day, especially when they are used intermittently.

The bottom line is simple, if you’re not using it, unplug it. You will be surprised at how big a difference it can make to your electricity bill.

