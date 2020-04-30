First Time Visiting a Casino? Here Are Some Great Tips for Roulette

Roulette has been the queen of gambling for a long time now. And why is that? The rules are simple, the winnings are exciting, and most importantly, you will have a lot of fun playing it.

The roulette originated in the late 17th century in France, where it was devised and designed by Blaise Pascal. This French mathematician, physicist and inventor primarily wanted to construct Perpetuum mobile, but eventually created the most popular gambling game of the last few centuries.

How does roulette work?

Roulette itself consists of 2 wheels, one larger and one smaller. The smaller wheel spins and is divided into 37 parts (or 38). Which is colour coded to red and black and numbered 0 to 36? The game begins in when the dealer releases the ball into the roulette cylinder. After the wheel stops spinning, the ball will settle in one pocket, and everybody who bet on that pocket wins.

Let’s first look at the rules of roulette. As we said, they are very simple. Just choose one of several available bets, place it with your chips and then just wait to see if you hit. The basic classification of bets is Outside and Inside. Inside bets are bets on numbers and particular groups of numbers. These bets have a higher payout ratio. Outside bets are even bets with payout ratio of 1:1. You can freely combine bets.

There are two more special rules that we find only on French roulette. They are called to En Prison and La Partage, and they offer the best odds on roulette. For the classic European, the house edge is 2.7%, for the US it is 5.26% (for betting on five numbers 00, 0, 1, 2, 3 even 7.9%). If you are interested in how to win at roulette, this is something you have to realize. Winning

Roulette Betting Systems

Since the roulette was invented, some people have been trying to trick it. And that is how roulette betting systems where created.

You can play roulette according to a particular system of your choice and then follow it throughout the game, or you can bet randomly different bets or, for example, your lucky numbers. Just in case you would like to try some betting systems, here are the most common.

Martingale

This betting system works on doubling the bet after every losing round. Always bet on one colour if you lose a game, double next bet. If you win, go back on the initial bet. And always leave the table after the winning round. Martingale roulette system is the only system that would be winning if the casinos didn’t have the betting limits and players had infinite amount of money.

Anti-martingale

Is the opposite of the martingale and in principle, the bet is doubled after every game won. It is assumed that the winning numbers go in series. The player determines the length in advance.

The Alembert

The system works so that after winning the next bet is one unit lower and after losing one unit higher.

Are Betting Systems Allowed in Casinos

At this point, it is fair to admit that there is no roulette system, which works. So, yes, you can try any system you want in the land-based casino. In online casinos, the situation is a little bit different. If you want to use the welcome bonus that is offered (like in JoyCasino for instance where you can triple your money thank deposit bonus) , you are not allowed to play roulette at all with the bonus money.

