Home Improvement: Petrol Lawn Mowers Buying Guide

Which the best petrol lawnmower to buy? It’s the common question most of the lawn owners ask. Well, today we will cover all the points you need to consider while looking for a petrol lawnmower.

Investing in a petrol lawnmower is great because it can mow virtually anywhere. A petrol propelled mower can easily deal with long and damp grasses that also without looking for a power outlet. With an electric start button, self-propulsion and multiple safety features, a petrol mower always tops the list. Keep in mind that a well-maintained petrol mower can outlast any of the electric mowers in terms of power and durability. However, this machine works at high sound levels and also seeks regular maintenance. If you want to see the best petrol lawn mower then visit Gardengrower.

Types of Petrol Mowers

Cylinder petrol mower: A petrol mower with cylindrical blades works like a pair of scissors. There are five to seven blades that rotate to trap the grasses and cut them against a fixed base plate. More blade in the cylinder results in better cutting results

A cylinder mower is not effective on long grasses, which means you need to use it twice every week. Once a week is also sufficient, especially if you have a high-quality mower with multiple height adjustments. If you are preparing a cricket ground, there is nothing that can replace a cylinder mower.

Rotary Petrol Mowers: Such mowers use multiple blades that rotates parallel to the ground and cuts the grasses due to their forceful impact. These tools work great on any grass types, including long ones. A rotary petrol mower has a grass box in its rear part.

The rotary petrol mowers are affordable and reputable due to their high-quality slashing. It’s the only lawn tool that can fulfill strips on your lawn. Due to their electric mowers, you can get desired results on damp grasses as well.

Ride on and zero turn mowers: Riding and zero radius turn mowers are the bigger versions that are suitable for large areas that you cannot cover with a handheld. Hover mowers are also common. These machines follow the rotary working mechanism, but there are no wheels.

Hover petrol mowers come with an additional fan that creates an air cushion wherein its primary body floats. It’s the reason why these tools are easy to maneuver and moves in a direction that you choose. Cutting the quality and accuracy of a hover mower is comparable to a regular rotary mower. However, the former is not effective on long grasses.

Startup

You will find several starting processes on petrol lawnmowers. If a petrol mower is easy to start, then there are chances that it will be expensive than their counterparts. It’s very normal; easy to start machines are generally available at high price tags. There are three types of starting steps available under the category of petrol mowers.

Recoil: Most common starting method available for petrol engines, this involves pressing three or four priming buttons and pulling a cord. You might struggle with this starting process if the mower is old or you are dealing with any mobility troubles.

Electric start: Some of the petrol mowers are available with a push start button, which is easy and takes less time.

Electric Key Start: Several high-end options come with an electric key start, which is similar to your car. Such models also have an added security feature that they will not start without a key.

Engine types

You need to pay attention to the engine types because it’s one of the primary factors that decide efficiency and ease of use. There are only two types of engines that you can choose.

Two strokes: Efficient and lightweight, but you need to mix petrol and gas in the right manner. However, the 2 stroke engine works at high noise levels and generates a high amount of carbon emissions.

Four-stroke: Four-stroke engines need no fuel mixing, but are heavier than the counterpart.

Takeaways

If you own a piece of land with multiple hills and slopes, then try a self-propelled petrol mower that moves automatically over any of the grounds. Apart from that, you should consider the engine power, cutting width, and weight; especially if you need a walk-behind mower. Engine power is mentioned in HP or CC. So, choose something that can easily cover your lawn without taking much of your time.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

