Fitness Focus! 8 Tips for Getting Back in Shape After an Injury

You moved in one direction, but your knee intended to go a different way. As a result, you find yourself on the injured list. Even if the powers-that-be canceled your summer softball league, you probably feel bummed.

How can you get back into shape more quickly after an injury? Healing does require a systematic approach. However, with the right methods, you can come back faster and more powerful than ever:

1. Consult Your Doctor

A wise general rule is to seek medical attention for any injury that lasts longer than five days, causes excessive bleeding or may be a suspected broken bone. You don’t have to visit the ER after every ankle twist, but if you can’t put weight on the limb, you should call the ambulance. Yes, the visit might drain your pocketbook some, but leaving a severe injury untreated can cause permanent debility.

2. Embrace Physical Therapy

For injuries like breaks and sprains, your doctor may prescribe physical therapy (PT). Treatment techniques such as electrical stimulation or ultrasound can increase blood flow to the area to promote faster healing. These types of methods also prevent temporary pain from becoming chronic. PT can also help you regain independence and functionality after neurological injuries, such as stroke.

3. Take Required Rest

The muscles surrounding your injured area start to waste away quickly. From an evolutionary standpoint, this protective response from your brain kept you from leaving the cave to hunt with a sprained ankle.

However, as much as you need to rest the injured area, you need not stop your fitness regimen cold turkey. If running with a cast on your arm seems too sweaty and uncomfortable, why not try a power walk instead? If a bum knee makes high-impact activities inadvisable, can you go for a bike ride or swim?

4. Start Slowly

Fortunately, muscle atrophy doesn’t happen overnight, and when you re-enter your fitness regimen, you probably won’t start from square one. However, nor will you be able to jump back in at your previous level without risking further injury and more time on the dreaded DL. Scale back both the length and intensity of your workout for the first week or two. If you previously ran 2 miles, do a 1-mile run-walk, and if you bench-pressed 180 pounds, drop it back to 150 or lower.

5. Explore Foam Rollers

When you have an injury, the muscles and fascia — or connective tissues — around the area tighten to prevent further damage. Over time, though, these knots can cause excruciating pain and decrease your range of motion. According to a study published in the “Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research,” two minutes on a foam roller can increase that range of motion by 10%.

Foam rollers feel like a massage once you relax into the movement, but the initial pressure can cause considerable discomfort. However, it should, like the old John Mellencamp tune, hurt so good. If you feel sharp or stabbing pain, discontinue use.

6. Go Isometric

Make a fist and squeeze your bicep. Now hold that position for five minutes. You grow fatigued, don’t you? Isometric exercises require no equipment, save your body, to build strength. These moves are ideal for recovery because you can’t strain under too-heavy weights. You can even perform some motions seated or leaning against a wall for stability.

7. Use as Many Props as Necessary

Depending on your injury’s nature, you might feel a bit shaky when you first return to the weight room or treadmill. Use as many props as necessary to support yourself. Are you embarrassed to use a walker or a cane? If poor balance gives you pause, buy a carved walking stick. You can say it’s for hiking — but inside, you know you’ll feel like a wizard.

8. Practice Yin Yoga

If you had any injury that involved your fascia — most do, because your body tenses to prevent further harm — make yin yoga your best friend. This style of the ancient practice uses sustained stretches to enhance lymph movement, which speeds healing. It also strengthens muscles and connective tissues and improves blood circulation.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

