The relationship between a person and their best friend is simply unparalleled. It has some inside jokes, a lot of love, and small tokens of appreciation that keep the friendship alive and strong. These minute tokens range from words to acts and even to little gifts that one keeps close to their heart forever.

Gifts are a beautiful way to embed your memory in the heart of the person you want. They’re even better when the present has given something one can carry with them all day. Hence keeping that object full of love in view and the memory refreshed 24/7.

There’s no example of such gifts better than accessories, particularly fashion accessories. Not only do they allow one to hold on to your token all day round, but they can also look great while at it too! And there is no better gift for your bestie than a friendship necklace if you’re trying to get them that one adorable thing.

The best part about friendship necklaces is their personalization. You can get all sorts of different necklaces and simply get to be innovative about your gift. Let’s talk about some of them.

Engraved Necklaces

Engraving numbers and alphabets on them can be the most creative way to gift your best friend necklaces. Both friends carry the same necklace that contains an idea that both of them hold dear. There are various cute things you can write on your engraved necklaces such as

Name: Engraving your name on it is one of the most common ways to gift necklaces. It’s simple, yet elegant and quite adorable.

Date: The first time you ever met your bestie is surely the most memorable, making it a cute idea to add to your necklace.

Location: Adding longitudes and latitudes or just the name of the place you first saw them at on your necklace only makes it much more endearing.

Jokes: Inside jokes are a big and intimate part of friendships. Putting these on your necklaces only increases this intimacy further.

Quotes: When all else fails, you can always count on a thoughtful quote to save the day. Especially one full of tenderness you can relate your bestie with.

Sets of Two

It is only fair that a pair of best friends get themselves a set of two necklaces. The idea is simple, yet captivating. You get a set of necklaces which has 2 parts, one for each individual. These two necklaces are counterparts to one another. They almost always are very transparent with how empty they feel without one another, a defining factor for the two friends as well.

The set doesn’t necessarily have to be of 2, but it’s the more common approach. There are different ideas that one can explore with a set of necklaces, for example

Words: These can be words or just letters, these necklaces can hold the initials of you and your bestie close to your heart, for each of you respectively.

Symbols: Symbols can be very innovative representations of your friendship. The easiest example being the yin and yang, elegant and inseparable. Fit for you and your bestie.

Objects: There’s no cuter gift than a set of necklaces tailored for you and your best friend’s favorite movie or show. Get one each, and think about how endearing it is every time you decide to watch it again!

Statements: A statement or a quote, split in half. You decide “to be”, and your bestie decides “not to be”. It’s fun all around.

Conclusive

In the end, necklaces are there to brighten up the bond you and your bestie share. So be creative with them, and help put a smile on both your faces for eternity to come.

