We’re all looking for the next anti-aging hack to keep us looking young and beautiful.

For years there have been revolutionary products and practices that are the next big thing in preventing the signs of aging from showing. It seems the beauty world is always on the prowl for the next big treatment to gift people access to the fountain of youth. And every year we see a new beauty treatment or product show great promise in doing just that.

So, now, we’ve got the newest trend known as microneedling—a procedure that has taken the beauty world by storm!

Top celebrities and influencers are vouching for the incredible benefits if the new it anti-aging procedure, and we are here to tell you all about it!

We’ve collated everything you need to know about mircroneedling and why you need to sign yourself up for this procedure ASAP!

How does microneedling work?

What is microneedling? And how does it even work? Well, microneedling is, in short, a type of frequency that is injected into your skin by means of an electro current. The procedure is done with microscopic-sized needles that puncture small holes in the skin that is designed to activate the production and distribution of collagen.

Microneedling is so revolutionary because it actually allows for deeper parts of the skin to receive the beauty treatment as well, reaching skin cells that have for many decades been untapped. It is also one of the few treatments that can eliminate damaged skin cells and get new skin to form. You may have also have heard of this treatment regarded to as skin needling, micro-rolling, or collagen induction. But whatever of these names the treatment is labelled, the process and end result is the exact same!

What can microneedling help with?

There is a range of specific conditions that microneedling can help with. This ranges from helping reverse acne scarring, wrinkles, stretch marks, or pigmentation. In addition, microneedling can also help tighten skin and prevent cellulite from occurring! This beauty treatment offers a great solution to a range of skin issues that cause people a whole range of insecurities. No wonder so many people are signing up to this revolutionary treatment!

But it is important to note that microneedling isn’t a one and done sort of treatment. It can take up to two weeks to see results after the first treatment, with beauty professionals recommending consistent treatments once a month or so. This is because the results of microneedling are not always permanent right away, so it does take a few sessions for many before seeing real results.

Are there any side effects?

Just like any beauty treatment, there is always the risk of side effects occurring. So while the chances are low, side effects such as redness or irritation of the skin can occur. In some instances, people even experience bruising on their faces. But trained professionals are experts at assessing you individually upfront to try and prevent any of these side effects from happening. Rest assured, you will be in good hands!

In conclusion, microneedling is a promising beauty treatment that bodes well for the future of anti-aging. The results thus far have shown that the process does indeed help increase the production of collagen and can reverse any skin damage you might be suffering from.

It is always recommended to talk to your dermatologist, doctor or beauty aesthetician first around if microneedling is a treatment that is right for you. Just like every other treatment, each person will react differently. But the results on people who have signed up for microneedling have so far been extremely positive, so why not look further into this type of treatment yourself?

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

