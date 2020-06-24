From 1990-2020: The Top 30 Golden State Warriors

Over the last 30 years the Golden State Warriors franchise and their fans have seen numerous losing seasons. This a result of the poor ownership of Chris Cohan, terrible coaching hires, bad drafts and even worse trades.

The Warriors fortune changed after Cohan sold the team to Peter Guber and Joe Lacob. Though the relationship with fans got off to a rocky start. With that being said here’s a look at the top 30 players that suited up for Golden State since 1990.

No. 30: Mickael Pietrus

Pietrus became a key piece to the Warriors we believe team that made the improbable playoff run and knocked off the no.1 seed Dallas Mavericks. His best season came in 2006-2007 when he averaged 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8 from the field, 38.8 from three and 64.8 percent from the free throw line.

No. 29: Danny Fortson

The undersized power forward unfortunately dealt with a number of injuries in his time with the franchise. He did play 77 games in 2001-2002 averaging 11.2 point and 11.7 rebounds.

No. 28: Kelenna Azubuike

A truly sad story. Azubuike’s career got cut short after a serious knee injury. In 2008-2009 he averaged 14.4 points and 5 rebounds on 46.4 percent shooting, 44.8 percent from three and 80.8 from the free throw line.

No. 27: Mike Dunleavy Jr

There were high expectations for Dunleavy Jr after being drafted no.3 overall in 2002. He never lived up to that hype. His best season came in 2004-2005 when he averaged 13.4, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists on 45.1 percent shooting, 38.8 percent from three and 77.9 percent from the free throw line.

No. 26 Erick Dampier

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban did the Warriors a favor by handing Dampier a massive deal. His best season came in 2003-2004 when he averaged 12.3 points, 12 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

No. 25: Donyell Marshall

Marshall played six seasons with Golden State. He averaged a double-double in 1999-2000. Arguably though the best season for him with the franchise came in 1997-1998 when he averaged 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.

No. 24: Chris Gatling

Gatling in 1994-1995 led the NBA in field goal percentage at 63.3 percent. He also averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds.

No. 23: Sarunas Marciulionis

Injuries plagued him in his time in Golden State. He did play in 72 games in 1991-1992 and he averaged 18.9 points and 3.4 assists on 53.8 percent shooting and 78.8 percent from the free throw line.

No. 22: Troy Murphy:

The 2004-2005 season was Murphy’s best season with the Warriors. He averaged 15.4 points and 10.8 rebound. He also shot 40 percent from three.

No. 21: Andris Biedrins

Biedrins is arguably the best center for the Warriors over the last 30 years. Unfortunately for him his time with the franchise ended with a dud as his confidence waned. His best season came in 2008-2009. He averaged 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 57.8 from the field.

No. 20: Joe Smith

Drafted no.1 overall he didn’t last long in Golden State. After two plus seasons he got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In 1996-1997 his second season Smith averaged 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds.

No. 19: Al Harrington

Harrington flourished in Don Nelson’s system after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers. In 42 games he averaged 17 points and 6.4 rebounds. While also shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

No. 18: Gilbert Arenas

Arenas only lasted two seasons with the Warriors. He played well in 2002-2003 averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 assits and 4.7 rebounds. The Warriors were unable to re-sign him due to budget constraints and he ended up signing with the Washington Wizards.

No. 17: Stephen Jackson

Part of the we believe team. His best moment came in game six versus the Mavericks when Jackson hit seven threes. That season he also averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

No.16: Harrison Barnes

Barnes made key shots during the Warriors first championship run. His best season came in 2015-2016 when he averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.3 from three.

No. 15: Chris Webber

Played only one year with Golden State before being traded to Washington. He averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 blocks and shot 55.2 percent from the field. His most memorable moment going behind the back and dunking on Charles Barkley.

Traded after this third season with the Warriors. Also arguably one of the worst trades in franchise history. In 1990-1991 he averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 84.7 percent from the free throw line.

No. 13: Baron Davis

Most memorable highlight of another we believe team member. The dunk on Andrei Kirilenko in the playoffs against the Utah Jazz. Best season with the Warriors came in 2007-2008 when he averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

No. 12: Andre Iguodala

From one of the best all-around players. Iguodala came to the Warriors and embraced his role coming off the bench. He won Finals MVP after playing incredible defense versus LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 11: Jason Richardson

One of the best dunkers in NBA history. Unfortunately for him the Warriors weren’t competitive for much of the time pent with the franchise. His best year 2005-2006 when he averaged 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

No. 10: Antawn Jamison

One of the most memorable moments of his career with Golden State was matching Kobe Bryant with 51 points. The highlights of that game illustrates how talented a scorer Jamison was. His best year came in 2000-2001 when heaveraged 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

No. 9: Monta Ellis

Name something that he has done and that Kobe hasn’t. Ellis averaged over 20 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. He gets a bad rap from some Warriors fan for several reasons including the ankle injury while riding a moped and for not believing a undersized backcourt works. Still he played heavy minutes under Nelson and his best year came in 2009-2010 when he averaged 25.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

Also one of the best finishers at the rim and known as the one man fast break.

No. 8: David Lee

One of his best moments in a Warriors uniform came when he told Blake Griffin to stop flopping. He got a ring in 2014-2015. His best season 2012-2013 when he averaged 18.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 51.9 percent.

No. 7: Latrell Sprewell

He is best remembered for choking one of the worst coaches in NBA history in P.J. Carlesimo. Spewell was a perennial all-star and excellent defender.

No. 6: Tim Hardaway

No question the best pure point guard in Warriors franchise history. Unfortunately an injury and then a trade limited his time with the franchise. His best season 1991-1992 when he averaged 23.4 points, 10 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2 steals.

No. 5: Draymond Green

Passionate, leader, vocal and emotional are some of the words to describe Green. He is a player that opposing fans love to hate and he plays that role tremendously well. He doesn’t need to fill up the stat sheet to make an impact.

No. 4: Kevin Durant

Helped the Warriors win two more championships. unfortunately Durant was not able to get the third after tearing his achilles in the NBA finals versus the Toronto Raptors. He signed with the Brooklyn Nets after three seasons with Golden State.

No. 3: Chris Mullin

Hall of Famer. Excellent shooter. Best season came in 1991-1992 when he averaged 25.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 52.4 percent.

No. 2: Klay Thompson

Thompson is an elite defender. One of the best shooters in NBA history. He’s known for scoring 60 points in 29 minutes and 37 having 37 points in one quarter. The best season for him 2016-2017 when averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

No.1: Stephen Curry

Only unanimous Most Valuable Player in NBA history and greatest shooter to ever play the game. Curry made his name when he scored 54 points at Madison Square Garden. His best season 2015-2016 when he averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and shot 50.4 percent from the field, 45.4 percent from beyond the arc and 90.8 percent from the free throw line.

