Snowman’s Take! John Lynch, your phone is ringing – TWICE

SANTA CLARA, CA – If there was ever a time for the defending NFC Champions to solidify their team for the next FEW years, the time…..is….NOW.

Jamal Adams fills a very glaring need in the 49ers secondary and can come in immediately and make an impact as a starter and also provide more youth, experience, and game time plays for a team that is still growing.

DeDe Westbrook would fill another glaring need at the wideout position. And his veteran savvy gives Jimmy G another set of hands to throw too. And how about this? Another set of hands to replace Emmanuel Sanders in the offense and will keep the boys humming until our boy Deebo gets back from his injury.

The 49ers have the youngest, yet the richest set of receivers (save the Leigon of Zoom in KC). All they can do is get better. Not to mention the best damn tight end in the business in Mr. Kittle. All of these hands give Jimmy Geezus more targets, better completion percentage, and more routes to choose from before he has to break out of the pocket. By the way, San Francisco has one of the healthiest offensive lines in the league.

Mr. Adams, your job is this – protect the back end of the #1 defense in the NFL. Richard Sherman is going to be 32 this year and has a lot of miles on his legs, though you wouldn’t know it the way he played the back end of the season. Ahkello Witherspoon is on his last minutes on the roster unless an injury occurs and Jamal can step in immediately and pick up the slack. Adams just needs to be paired with the RIGHT defensive coordinator, and considering he’s going to get extended and the fact the 49ers face a few salary cap casualties possibly in 2021, Adams will turn out to be not only the perfect fit, but the correct one.

A few thoughts as we progress toward the 2021 season. #Faithful #NFCChamps #Quest4Six

