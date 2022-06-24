Today working from home is nothing new. But sometimes, the problem with a home office is the small room. With small spaces, people cannot set up the office with a big PC or dual monitor arm, or even an ergonomic chair. They have to say goodbye with the big tabletop of their standing desk.

Lucky for us, Flexispot and Fully are two companies that create furniture like standing desks for small spaces. Their products are well-reviewed by their customers. And today, we will make a comparison of two models from them: the Fully Jarvis vs Flexispot EG1.





Before we start, let’s take a look! There is a table that compared factors between them first.

Standing Desk Height adjustment range Weight capacity Warranty Price at the moment Fully Jarvis 36×24 30” to 49” 350 lbs 15 years $614 Flexispot EG1 40×24 27.56” – 44.88”. 132 lbs 5 years $244

Note : The info from this table we collected from Standingdesktopper.com – The 5 best Standing desks for small spaces you’ll love. You can click to read the full article if you need more info

Fully Jarvis vs Flexispot EG1 overall review

– Both the Fully Jarvis and the Flexispot EG1 are great standing desks for small spaces.

– The Jarvis has a smaller footprint than the EG1, making it more suitable for smaller rooms.

– The EG1 has a higher weight capacity than the Jarvis, making it more suitable for heavier users.

– The Jarvis has a more robust construction than the EG1, making it more durable.

– The EG1 is easier to assemble than the Jarvis, making it more user-friendly.

Now that we have looked at the general overview of these two standing desks, let’s go into more detail about each one.

Fully Jarvis 36×24″

The Fully Jarvis is a great standing desk for small spaces. It has a smaller footprint than the EG1, making it more suitable for smaller rooms. The Jarvis also has a more robust construction than the EG1, making it more durable.

However, the Jarvis is not as user-friendly as the EG1. It is more difficult to assemble, and it has a higher weight capacity than the EG1.

Flexispot EG1 40×24″

The Flexispot EG1 is a great standing desk for small spaces. It has a smaller footprint than the Jarvis, making it more suitable for smaller rooms. The EG1 also has a higher weight capacity than the Jarvis, making it more suitable for heavier users.

However, the EG1 is not as user-friendly as the Jarvis. It is more difficult to assemble, and it has a lower weight capacity than the Jarvis.

The differences: Fully Jarvis vs Flexispot EG1

The first difference between these two models is the price. The Fully Jarvis costs $649, while the Flexispot EG1 is $499. For a standing desk, the Jarvis is on the expensive side. The EG1 from Flexispot is already a good deal, but it gets even better with their coupon code of $50 off, making it only $449.

The next difference is the height range. Jarvis has a height range of 25.5” to 51”, while EG1 has a height range of 27.5” to 47.3”. So, if you are looking for a standing desk that can go lower, the Jarvis is a better choice. If you want a standing desk that goes a little higher, then the EG1 is the way to go.

The desktops of these two models are also different. The Jarvis has a desktop that is 31.5” x 63”, while the EG1 has a desktop that is 30” x 60”. So, if you have a lot of things on your desk or you need more elbow room, the Jarvis is a better option. But if you have a smaller space or you don’t need a lot of room on your desk, the EG1 will work just fine.

The next difference is the weight capacity. The Jarvis has a weight capacity of 275 lbs, while the EG1 has a weight capacity of 220 lbs. So if you have a lot of heavy equipment or you are a heavier person, the Jarvis can handle it. But if you don’t have too much on your desk or you are not too heavy, the EG1 will be able to support you just fine.

The last difference is the warranty. The Jarvis has a 7-year warranty, while the EG1 has a 5-year warranty. So if you want a little more peace of mind, the Jarvis is the way to go. But if you are not too worried about it, the EG1 will still give you good protection.

Conclusion

The Fully Jarvis and the Flexispot EG1 are both great standing desks for small spaces

So, which one should you choose? If you have a small space and you need a standing desk that can go lower, choose the Fully Jarvis.

If you have a small space and you need a standing desk that can go higher, the winner is the Flexispot EG1.

And for the budget, of course, EG1 from Flexispot is still clearly the winner!

