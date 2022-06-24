If luxury is exactly your cup of tea, and you have been looking for a new, luxurious adventure to go on, a yacht charter may be just the thing to mark off your bucket list. There are many options to choose from with a luxury yacht charter, but it is well known that The Standard Yacht is the most exclusive luxury yacht in the San Diego area. Whether you are looking for a birthday cruise or a surprise proposal cruise, The Standard Yacht is the company that can help your luxurious dreams come true.

What We Offer





Here at The Standard Yacht, there is a luxury cruise for any occasion that may arise in your life. A family cruise can make your family feel like royalty as you cruise the San Diego Bay on a multi-million dollar luxury yacht charter. Relax and enjoy the sun and the sights while being served by our 5-star crew. We also offer a cruise for nothing more than a relaxing day. If work has been stressful lately, there is no good reason not to book a luxury yacht charter and spend the day relaxing and enjoying the day on our yacht.

Other luxury yacht cruises that we offer here at The Standard Yacht include a brunch cruise, a bachelorette or bachelor party cruise, wedding cruises, romantic dinner cruises, birthday cruises, and friends and family cruises. We also offer a “burial at sea” cruise, allowing you time and space to say goodbye to your loved one while surrounded by a private, luxurious setting. Our burial at sea cruise is one of our most popular cruises, and we work hard to provide a comforting environment for any mourners aboard our ship.

Extra Offers

One of our favorite add-ons here at The Standard Yacht is the 5-star chef service that you can add to any cruise that we offer. This chef service will help level up your experience and can make planning any large events, such as weddings or birthday parties, much easier for you. Whether you are looking for a full-course meal option or you only wish to offer hors d’oeuvres, our amazing chef will be more than happy to help you out.

Here at The Standard Yacht, we are also pleased to offer you the add-on service of our extra-large water lounge. This floating cabana will give you a space to enjoy both in-water lounging and in-water service, making your experience even more enjoyable. Once the luxury yacht charter has been anchored, your water lounge will be brought to you, and you can immediately begin enjoying the added lounge space that it provides for you and your guests.

If you are looking for the best yacht charter in all of southern California, look no further. The Standard Yacht is a 72’ yacht that will provide you with plenty of space to soak up all of the luxuriousness that you have been craving.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...