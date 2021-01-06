Candidates will be eligible for IBF Certification, the standard of excellence for financial professionals in Singapore

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) announced today that its Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) Certification has been accredited by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF Singapore).

Those who successfully complete the FRM Parts I and II and fulfill other requirements are eligible for IBF Certification, the standard of excellence for financial professionals in Singapore.

Beginning May 2021, citizens or permanent residents of Singapore who pass an FRM Exam will be eligible for up to 90% funding for a limited period under the IBF Standards Training Scheme (IBF-STS). Maximum reimbursement per Exam is SGD 7,000. The IBF is extending this reimbursement to help candidates through the COVID-19 crisis.

“The uncertainty facing the world today underscores the need for a well-educated risk management community,” said Richard Apostolik, president and CEO at GARP. “We are grateful to the IBF for recognizing the value of the FRM and are excited to work with them to advance risk management in the growing global financial hub of Singapore.”

“We are happy to work with GARP to accredit the FRM program,” said IBF Chief Operating Officer and Head of Standards Rachie Hui. “The FRM is a well-recognized professional qualification for risk managers globally. With this accreditation, practitioners who successfully complete the FRM will join IBF’s Community of certified finance professionals who have invested in their own skills development and embrace the ethics and responsibilities for the industry mark of excellence.”

Details about the IBF’s accreditation of the FRM can be found on IBF’s website. Registration information for the FRM can be found on garp.org.

Recognized in every major market, the FRM is the leading certification for risk managers. The certification is awarded to professionals who demonstrate the knowledge and ability to anticipate, respond, and adapt to critical risk issues. Certified FRMs are consistently in demand by nearly every major bank and financial firm in the world.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers the leading role-based risk certification — the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) — as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR™) Certificate and on-going educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics and regulators. Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, with offices in London, Washington, D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

